Congratulations Class of 2024! John I. Leonard Community High School graduation photos

John I. Leonard High graduates wait backstage before their graduation ceremony at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Thursday, May 16, 2024 in West Palm Beach.

Congratulations, class of 2024!

It's that time again for the sound of "Pomp and Circumstance" as high school seniors at John I. Leonard High School collect their diplomas at the school's graduation ceremony, held Thursday, May 16 at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

This is the third year that graduations are back to normal since the COVID-19 pandemic began. COVID canceled ceremonies in 2020 and caused curbs in 2021 on the immensely popular festivities.

John I. Leonard High School 2024 graduation photos

