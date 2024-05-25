Congratulations Class of 2024! Atlantic Community High School graduation video

Congratulations, class of 2024!

It's that time again for the sound of "Pomp and Circumstance" as high school seniors at Atlantic Community High School collect their diplomas at the school's graduation ceremony, held Saturday, May 18 at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

This is the third year that graduations are back to normal since the COVID-19 pandemic began. COVID canceled ceremonies in 2020 and caused curbs in 2021 on the immensely popular festivities.

The Palm Beach Post had planned on shooting Atlantic's 2024 graduation ceremonies on May 18, but because of unforeseen circumstances, we could not. We deeply regret the error and promise that we will be there next year, as we were last year (see below).

Atlantic High School 2023 graduation photos

