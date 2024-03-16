Congrats seniors! Knox County Schools names class of 2024 valedictorians and salutatorians

Areena Arora, Knoxville News Sentinel
·1 min read

Knox County Schools has announced the top students from the district's 16 high schools for the class of 2024.

Valedictorian and salutatorian titles are identified based on grade-point averages, according to a news release from the district.

“Every year, KCS graduates some of Tennessee’s best and brightest students,” Superintendent Jon Rysewyk said in the release.

“We’re proud of the hard work and dedication demonstrated by these valedictorians and salutatorians, and we’re grateful for the teachers and school staff who have supported them along the way. We look forward to seeing all they will achieve in the future."

Here is the list of this year's top achievers:

Austin-East High School

  • Valedictorian – Leonard Weaver

  • Salutatorian – Charleston Thomas

Bearden High School

  • Valedictorian – Avigail Laing

  • Salutatorian – Scott Dunlap

Career Magnet Academy

  • Valedictorian – Carmen Morales

  • Salutatorian – Ruth Heneise

Carter High School

  • Valedictorian – Alyssa Sharpe

  • Salutatorian – Karen Escobar-Salgado

Central High School

  • Valedictorian – Catie Padilla

  • Salutatorian – Braeden Kercher

Farragut High School

  • Valedictorian – Benjamin Cho

  • Salutatorian – Danial Khan

Fulton High School

  • Valedictorian – Gabriela Sanchez Benitez

  • Salutatorian – Francisco Sebastian Francisco

Gibbs High School

  • Valedictorian – William Jerry Sharp

  • Salutatorian – Katie Elizabeth Burge

Halls High School

  • Co-Valedictorians – Abbigail Bui and Nathan Jeansonne

  • Salutatorian – Alyssa Hogan

Hardin Valley Academy

  • Co-Valedictorians – David Hart and Samara Stewart

  • Salutatorian – Luke Daniel

Karns High School

  • Valedictorian – Amelia Brown

  • Salutatorian – Savannah Larrimore

Knox County Virtual

  • Valedictorian – Edyn Walker

  • Salutatorian – Anna Lara

L&N STEM Academy

  • Valedictorian – Cooper Wirth

  • Salutatorian – Nathan Walker

Powell High School

  • Valedictorian – Brooklynn Bowman

  • Co-Salutatorians – Samantha Puffenbarger and Cameron Rogers

South-Doyle High School

  • Valedictorian – Emily Child

  • Salutatorian – Viracboth Sullivan

West High School

  • Valedictorian – Emelia Bankston

  • Co-Salutatorians – Charles Burke and Jocelin Hunter

