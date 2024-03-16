Congrats seniors! Knox County Schools names class of 2024 valedictorians and salutatorians

Knox County Schools has announced the top students from the district's 16 high schools for the class of 2024.

Valedictorian and salutatorian titles are identified based on grade-point averages, according to a news release from the district.

“Every year, KCS graduates some of Tennessee’s best and brightest students,” Superintendent Jon Rysewyk said in the release.

“We’re proud of the hard work and dedication demonstrated by these valedictorians and salutatorians, and we’re grateful for the teachers and school staff who have supported them along the way. We look forward to seeing all they will achieve in the future."

Here is the list of this year's top achievers:

Austin-East High School

Valedictorian – Leonard Weaver

Salutatorian – Charleston Thomas

Bearden High School

Valedictorian – Avigail Laing

Salutatorian – Scott Dunlap

Career Magnet Academy

Valedictorian – Carmen Morales

Salutatorian – Ruth Heneise

Carter High School

Valedictorian – Alyssa Sharpe

Salutatorian – Karen Escobar-Salgado

Central High School

Valedictorian – Catie Padilla

Salutatorian – Braeden Kercher

Farragut High School

Valedictorian – Benjamin Cho

Salutatorian – Danial Khan

Fulton High School

Valedictorian – Gabriela Sanchez Benitez

Salutatorian – Francisco Sebastian Francisco

Gibbs High School

Valedictorian – William Jerry Sharp

Salutatorian – Katie Elizabeth Burge

Halls High School

Co-Valedictorians – Abbigail Bui and Nathan Jeansonne

Salutatorian – Alyssa Hogan

Hardin Valley Academy

Co-Valedictorians – David Hart and Samara Stewart

Salutatorian – Luke Daniel

Karns High School

Valedictorian – Amelia Brown

Salutatorian – Savannah Larrimore

Knox County Virtual

Valedictorian – Edyn Walker

Salutatorian – Anna Lara

L&N STEM Academy

Valedictorian – Cooper Wirth

Salutatorian – Nathan Walker

Powell High School

Valedictorian – Brooklynn Bowman

Co-Salutatorians – Samantha Puffenbarger and Cameron Rogers

South-Doyle High School

Valedictorian – Emily Child

Salutatorian – Viracboth Sullivan

West High School

Valedictorian – Emelia Bankston

Co-Salutatorians – Charles Burke and Jocelin Hunter

