Congrats seniors! Knox County Schools names class of 2024 valedictorians and salutatorians
Knox County Schools has announced the top students from the district's 16 high schools for the class of 2024.
Valedictorian and salutatorian titles are identified based on grade-point averages, according to a news release from the district.
“Every year, KCS graduates some of Tennessee’s best and brightest students,” Superintendent Jon Rysewyk said in the release.
“We’re proud of the hard work and dedication demonstrated by these valedictorians and salutatorians, and we’re grateful for the teachers and school staff who have supported them along the way. We look forward to seeing all they will achieve in the future."
Here is the list of this year's top achievers:
Austin-East High School
Valedictorian – Leonard Weaver
Salutatorian – Charleston Thomas
Bearden High School
Valedictorian – Avigail Laing
Salutatorian – Scott Dunlap
Career Magnet Academy
Valedictorian – Carmen Morales
Salutatorian – Ruth Heneise
Carter High School
Valedictorian – Alyssa Sharpe
Salutatorian – Karen Escobar-Salgado
Central High School
Valedictorian – Catie Padilla
Salutatorian – Braeden Kercher
Farragut High School
Valedictorian – Benjamin Cho
Salutatorian – Danial Khan
Fulton High School
Valedictorian – Gabriela Sanchez Benitez
Salutatorian – Francisco Sebastian Francisco
Gibbs High School
Valedictorian – William Jerry Sharp
Salutatorian – Katie Elizabeth Burge
Halls High School
Co-Valedictorians – Abbigail Bui and Nathan Jeansonne
Salutatorian – Alyssa Hogan
Hardin Valley Academy
Co-Valedictorians – David Hart and Samara Stewart
Salutatorian – Luke Daniel
Karns High School
Valedictorian – Amelia Brown
Salutatorian – Savannah Larrimore
Knox County Virtual
Valedictorian – Edyn Walker
Salutatorian – Anna Lara
L&N STEM Academy
Valedictorian – Cooper Wirth
Salutatorian – Nathan Walker
Powell High School
Valedictorian – Brooklynn Bowman
Co-Salutatorians – Samantha Puffenbarger and Cameron Rogers
South-Doyle High School
Valedictorian – Emily Child
Salutatorian – Viracboth Sullivan
West High School
Valedictorian – Emelia Bankston
Co-Salutatorians – Charles Burke and Jocelin Hunter
