Congestion pricing and NJ: The numbers simply do not add up

When your job is to best represent the interests of more than 8,000 heavy machine operators and the 20,000-family members who depend on them, you pay attention to the issues and the numbers. We always welcome and are willing to engage with stakeholders to develop sound transportation policy for our region given our organization's geographic footprint covers New Jersey and parts of the lower Hudson Valley. However, the congestion tax debate has been the opposite of fruitful and transparent. Too many questions remain unanswered and the motives of those making these decisions remain suspect. The most glaring for our members and their families are an amorphous bureaucratic board established in 2022 that ignores New Jersey’s interests and participation entirely, as well as tax estimates that supersede that law by billions.

During the recent February court hearing, New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority revealed that they plan to begin implementation in mid-June of this year. However, it seems a bit hasty given that The Traffic Mobility Review Board, or TMRB, the entity established to craft the Central Business District Tolling Program — the congestion tax — has waffled on the numbers it presented in their November report. Interestingly, the underlying number of vehicles estimated by the TMRB is the very estimate they decided to alter after Rep. Josh Gotthiemer’s office conducted a review. We believe this is very telling. In fact, we heard these very arguments during the recent public comment hearings.

A congestion pricing scanner is shown above the north-bound side of Broadway, between West 60th and 61st St. in Manhattan, Thursday, November 2, 2023

According to that very same congressional review, the MTA is estimated to generate $3.4 billion each year from the congestion tax program. That is well above the $1 billion number outlined by the New York State Legislature’s enabling legislation. The congressional report also shows that mathematically, the MTA could exempt all New Jersey crossings from the proposed congestion tax program and still reach its target $1 billion. So why has this never been considered? At the very least, if there is an additional $2.4 billion in projected revenue, why shouldn’t these be returned to the suburban communities that are contributing to help improve their infrastructure? This is shaping up to be more of a shameless money grab than an attempt to curb traffic and improve the environment.

It is not just New Jersey and New York drivers who will be impacted. Our whole regional transportation system will suffer as we will likely see an estimated $830 million loss of infrastructure investments from the Port Authority for capital projects in infrastructure investment over the next decade as a direct result of the congestion tax. That is a direct blow to union workers, their families and the regional economy. That same shortfall will directly damage mass transit in the region, such as renovating the Port Authority Bus Terminal, replacing the Lincoln Tunnel helix and repairing the George Washington Bridge suspension cables. Agencies like New Jersey Transit, who also suffer from significant budget deficits should be considered as a recipient for additional surplus generated by the congestion tax. It would defy logic to argue that NJ Transit isn’t a direct feeder to the MTA system and should get consideration.

Opinion: Congestion pricing will spike shipping and freight costs — and hurt NJ's economy

With New Jersey residents and businesses poised to pay a significant portion of the congestion tax, it begs the question as to why the TMRB has zero representation of New Jersey’s interests on the board? That answer is simple. They want New Jersey residents to shut up and pay to bail out the MTA. This is just not acceptable and needs to be changed.

It’s time to stop trying to make New Jersey pay for the MTA’s mismanagement and take a more holistic and regional approach to fix these problems.

Greg Lalevee is the business manager of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 825 and spent more than 20 years his career prior operating cranes and heavy equipment building our region’s most critical infrastrucure.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ congestion pricing: Numbers don't add up