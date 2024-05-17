Congestion pricing to take center stage during federal court hearing

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A federal court hearing will be held Friday over three lawsuits challenging the congestion pricing plan.

The plan is set to take effect on June 30, according to the MTA, but the legal challenges could delay it.

What to expect from NYC congestion pricing

The lawsuits, from the groups New Yorkers Against Congestion Pricing and the United Federation of Teachers, claim that areas like the Lower East Side, East Harlem and South Bronx will have more traffic and endure more pollution. Opponents are calling congestion pricing a cash grab.

Supporters of congestion pricing argue that traffic and pollution will decrease in Midtown Manhattan and bus service will improve.

MTA board approves final congestion pricing rates at board meeting

Cars driving south of 60th Street will be charged $15 daily if they enter the Manhattan Central Business District between the hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Trucks will be charged between $24 to $36 depending on their size.

The plan is estimated to bring in $1 billion a year for the MTA, and the agency said it plans to use the money to improve the subway system.

Some NY lawmakers want to repeal congestion pricing

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer is involved in another lawsuit trying to stop the added toll for drivers crossing the Hudson River.

“I’m confident the courts are going to step in,” he said. “I know you’re trying to barrel ahead, I know you’re trying not to give an ounce of information to anyone, but we’re going to stop you in your tracks.”

Commuters weigh in on congestion pricing on final day of public hearings

The MTA previously pushed back the start date of congestion pricing by 15 days to give people more time to apply for possible exemptions or a tax credit.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.

