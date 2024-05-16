Congestion, crashes backing up traffic throughout region

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crashes on Route 58 in Suffolk, Interstate 664 in Chesapeake and I-264 in Norfolk, along with congestion around the area’s major tunnels and bridges are causing backups all over Hampton Roads Thursday afternoon.

A crash on Route 58 is backing up traffic in Suffolk Thursday afternoon, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Traffic is backed up along Route 58 in Suffolk near Bob Foeller Drive Thursday afternoon due to a crash.

On Route 58 eastbound in Suffolk near Bob Foeller Drive, drivers face delays due to a crash in that area, with the east left shoulder and the left lane closed as of 3:19 p.m.

Traffic is also backed up in both directions due to congestion at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, according to VDOT, and there are backups on eastbound Interstate 64 due to congestion around the High Rise Bridge area of Chesapeake.

VDOT had also reported a crash on Interstate 664 at mile marker 19.5 in Chesapeake near the Route 58 interchange, and indicated that the north right outside lane and the right shoulder had been closed. Traffic backups were about 4.5 miles as of 3:51 p.m.

Westbound traffic at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel was backed up about 6.5 miles as of about 4:15 p.m., while eastbound traffic was backed up about 3 miles as of 3:50 p.m., VDOT said. There was also congestion in the area of the James River Bridge.

There was also a crash on I-264 westbound at mile marker 13.3 in Norfolk that was also causing delays as of about 4 p.m., VDOT said, with the west inside right shoulder closed.

Traffic appeared to be moving better on both sides of I-64 on the Peninsula moving away from the HRBT Thursday afternoon.

