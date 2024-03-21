Confusion over closings of T.C. Miller and Sandusky elementary schools at LCS budget session

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Confusion over the Lynchburg City Schools budget led to fiery public comment at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Last year, the district voted to close Sandusky and T.C. Miller Elementary Schools in 2025. A budget synopsis discussed Tuesday suggested the schools could close this September. Colleen Larkins is a Sandusky parent and part of the Save our Schools group. She and other parents proclaim a lack of transparency from the schools.

“We stumbled across and found this one little line in your budget and found you’re looking to close us to save money next year and that has never been communicated to parents,” she said in an interview Wednesday.

The school board insisted Tuesday that it was only a suggestion in the case that the city refuses to provide any extra funding.

“There is no proposal to close Sandusky or T.C. Miller early,” said Dr. Martin Day, vice chair of the board. “That is not what this document is. All this is is saying what if the city says no, the city insists that they’re only giving us flat funding. That leaves us with a deficit of about $3 million.”

The line was added as the school district grapples with a reported $17 million budget deficit in total. The schools say they’re receiving a million dollars less from the state. The city has offered about $37 million, while the schools had asked for $47 million. Tuesday, schools lowered that ask to roughly $43 million.

