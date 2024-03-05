Confused mom learns she hit lottery jackpot in Maryland. ‘What does this mean?’

A mom who had just picked up her kids from school got a perplexing message whens she scanned her $5 “Fast Play Yahtzee” lottery ticket at a Baltimore grocery, the Maryland Lottery said.

The vending machine scanner told her to check with the retailer, lottery officials said in a Tuesday, March 5, news release.

“I said, ‘What does this mean?’” the woman told lottery officials.

That’s when the store clerk told her she’d just won the game’s $50,000 top prize.

The news left her jumping up and down, lottery officials said.

“I was just happy. I screamed OMG, OMG, OMG!” the woman said, according to the release.

The woman said she has played lottery games for decades, with $500 being her previous record prize. She plans to pay bills and help her family with her latest win.

The “Fast Play Yahtzee” game debuted in September, with 14 $50,000 prizes and 240 $5,000 prizes still to be won, lottery officials said.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player made sure she wasn’t dreaming after big win. ‘I kept rubbing my eyes’

Man’s stop for tonic water leads to massive lottery win, Massachusetts officials say

Powerball ticket wins $1 million in Georgia. Where was it sold?