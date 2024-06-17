Confused about Arizona's $16.1 billion budget? Here's what it means

If you’re a typical Arizonan, detailed budgets aren’t your thing.

Polls show most Americans don’t create and use written budgets, though most people keep a general idea in their heads when it comes to revenue versus spending.

Still, there are things you should know about the multi-billion budget Arizona lawmakers passed.

It’s an intricate spending plan involving thousands of items. After lawmakers create and approve a plan, they pass a general appropriations bill known as a “feed bill” that lists what the state’s spending money on for the next year.

They also pass multiple bills to enact the budget known as “burbs,” or BRBs, short for budget reconciliation bills.

The actual money represented by the state budget resides in bank accounts and is managed by the state Treasurer’s Office.

How much does Arizona spend yearly?

It varies depending on the revenue taken in. Forecasters flubbed their predictions this year, underestimating the amount of tax revenue the state received by hundreds of millions of dollars.

The budget for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, was about $17.7 billion originally. But it was cut to $17.2 billion to address the shortfall. The budget for the next fiscal year, which lawmakers passed late Saturday is $16.1 billion. The figures only list what is coming out of the state’s General Fund.

In the state’s Fiscal Year 2024, the state lawmakers planned to spend not just the $17.8 billion but another $5 billion from other state funds. The state also spent $41 billion this year in federal or other funds not appropriated by the state.

Who creates the state budget?

This year and last, the budget process by Arizona leaders has been opaque.

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs and two Republicans, Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Ben Toma, made all the tough decisions on which items to cut because of the revenue shortfall and what to spend more money on. Much of the plan is simply a carry-over from the previous year’s spending.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers received updates on the evolving plan during the legislative session, but didn’t directly participate in creating it.

Leaders can’t stray too far from what the 60 House members and 30 senators can tolerate: In the end, they need a majority from each chamber to approve it.

Why do state leaders work for months on the budget, then rush its passage?

Legislators didn’t see this year's proposed budget plan until months after the session began in January. And once it was out, leaders rushed to get it approved in a few days.

That’s how it usually works. During the leaders’ negotiations, one side or another will hold out on some disputed budget item — like how much to cut the private school voucher program, or whether to cut it at all.

Lawmakers are “impatient” by the time a draft budget comes out, said former House Speaker Rusty Bowers. But leaders can’t let 90 lawmakers analyze the plan for too long, or they’ll develop lengthy lists of complaints.

“You gotta shut it down before the plague sets in,” Bowers said.

What is sine die?

Latin for “without a day,” it signifies the Legislature’s last day of the year’s session. Most bills, except those enacted as emergencies, take effect 90 days after sine die.

The House and Senate often declare sine die after approving the state budget and voting on any bills still left to process.

But that’s not required. Last year, lawmakers completed the budget in May but didn’t end their session until July 30, allowing for more time to work on a transportation bill.

This year, the Legislature adjourned sine die shortly after passing the budget. The last gavel in the Senate came at 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, roughly 35 hours after budget deliberations kicked off.

