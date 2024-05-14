‘Conflicts with many existing directives’: Oklahoma law enforcement leaders issue joint statement on immigration bill

House Bill 4156 was recently signed into law by Governor Stitt with an effective date of July 1, 2024. Oklahoma law enforcement agencies are actively collaborating to ensure our response to this legislation is unified and our communities are informed about how it may impact them. While we acknowledge the importance of legislative efforts to enhance public safety, we have found that this law conflicts with many existing directives governing law enforcement practices throughout Oklahoma.

Law enforcement leaders from state organizations and municipalities were not substantively involved during the process of drafting and signing HB4156 into law. This bill places crime victims at risk by increasing the fear of reporting to law enforcement. Further, HB4156 brings forth legal challenges in fair and impartial policing and anti-racial profiling. These unintended consequences may deteriorate public trust in law enforcement in already vulnerable communities, ultimately resulting in increased public safety concerns.

We recognize the many immigrant communities within our state who are fearful and uncertain about their futures. This law has the potential to destroy the connections and relationships we have built within our local immigrant communities and set us back for many years to come. We are committed to maintaining trust and communication between law enforcement and all immigrant communities as we navigate the future.

It is imperative we work collaboratively towards solutions that prioritize public safety while upholding the rights of all members of our communities. We will continue to work with our respective legal advisors and community stakeholders to ensure our service is both lawful and consistent with community expectations that respect all those we serve.