Confirmed tornado hit near Pittsburgh International Airport during early morning storms, NWS says

A confirmed tornado touched down in Allegheny County during Wednesday’s early morning storms.

The tornado hit near the Marriott at Pittsburgh International Airport in Findlay Township at around 1:49 a.m. It ended a minute later.

The National Weather Service said the tornado was rated an EF1 and had 105 miles per hour winds. Most of the damage was along Aten Road, which the tornado touched down north of.

At least 15 to 20 trees were snapped as the tornado traveled .2 miles southeast. A nearby building as lost a metal roof; one portion fell on the interstate.

This is the third confirmed tornado that hit the Pittsburgh area during Wednesday’s morning storm system. A tornado that was at least an EF2 hit Hancock County in West Virginia and an EF1 tornado touched down in Ligonier Township in Westmoreland County.

