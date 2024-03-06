Conference helps teachers take 'gloom and doom' out of climate change
The first-ever Climate of Hope conference helped arm science teachers with tools and lessons on how to take the emotion and politics out of climate change.
Only two actual All Stars have taken part in the event since 2017.
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first continuous glucose monitor (CGM) people can buy without a prescription.
At the moment, large organizations often employ "business intelligence" (BI) tools to figure out what the heck is going on inside their operations. Now, UK startup Fluent has closed a $7.5 million seed investment round led by Hoxton Ventures and Tiferes Ventures to apply AI-based Large Language Models (LLMs) to business databases, making them far easier to interrogate by the average person. Essentially, BI tools connect to a business database and use SQL to create visualizations and build out BI dashboards.
In today's edition: March Madness starts early, tennis' new power couple, Duop Reath's remarkable NBA journey, a moose wreaks havoc at the Iditarod and more.
Months of speculation will finally come to an end on Wednesday when the Securities and Exchange Commission votes on its much-debated climate disclosure rule. If adopted, the rule would require companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions, already a requirement in other economies, including the European Union and China. The bid would help inform investors about any climate- or energy transition-related risks publicly traded companies face.
With the $200 MX Brio, Logitech finally has a premium webcam worthy of its top-notch productivity peripherals
TikTok announced today that its revamped creator fund has increased total creator revenue by over 250% within the last six months. The company says the fund, which launched a year ago and eventually replaced TikTok's original $1 billion Creator Fund, is exiting beta in the coming weeks. TikTok also announced that its LIVE Subscription monetization tool is being renamed to "Subscription" and is soon expanding to non-LIVE creators.
AI startup Advocate thinks that the tech could help people apply for federal government benefits more easily. The New York–based startup was founded by Emilie Poteat, who got the idea after watching her stepfather try to get social security benefits. Years later, Poteat realized that AI may be able to improve that process.
There was nothing else like Digit on the ProMat floor last year. Many of the biggest names in the space were present, showcasing autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), bin picking arms and automated storage and retrieval systems. Interest in humanoid robots is at an all-time high, and deep-pocket investors no longer consider it a pipe dream.
Live results from the Associated Press from California's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by the host of Locked On Heat, Wes Goldberg, to try and figure out if the Heat are better or worse off than when they won the Eastern Conference last season.
Live results from the Associated Press from Oklahoma's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Over 22,000 shoppers say this gizmo makes the 'cut' — it even comes with a protective glove to keep you safe.
Last month, Amazon announced that it'd launch a new AI-powered chatbot, Rufus, inside the Amazon Shopping app for Android and iOS. After a few days' delay, the company began to roll out Rufus to early testers February 1 -- including some of us at TechCrunch -- to help find and compare products as well as provide recommendations on what to buy. Rufus can be summoned in one of two ways on mobile: by swiping up from the bottom of the screen while browsing Amazon's catalog or by tapping on the search bar, then one of the blue-bubbled suggestions under the new "Ask a question" section.
This dreamy doodad delivers a temple massage and soothing music for a spa-like experience.
Live results from the Associated Press from Maine's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Vermont's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Live results from the Associated Press from Virginia's primary elections on Super Tuesday.
Amid complaints about its search results declining in quality, Google is tweaking its algorithms to do a better job of weeding out spammy or automated content. The company says the ranking updates, arriving in May, will “keep the lowest-quality content out of search.”
Brakes are the most important safety feature of car. The faster you are driving, the more braking you will need to slow down. Consider these brake pads.