Condor Ferries set to run during the summer

Condor Ferries services from Guernsey and Jersey to St Malo are set to operate as scheduled this summer after strikes in France were suspended.

The announcement has been made after confirmation from the Fédération Nationale des Ports et Docks in France that a series of walkouts has been suspended until 26 September.

The strikes, which began last month, involved non-Condor port staff across France, leading to cancellations and the rescheduling of several St Malo departures.

A Condor spokesperson said: "We are delighted that the action has been halted as it was causing disruption to cross-Channel sailings for all operators, including Condor."

"Now that we have returned to daily departures from both Islands, we are confident that summer travel will proceed without interruption, allowing Islanders and visitors to enjoy their holidays as planned."

