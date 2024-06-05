Daily Briefing: Your condom in Congress

Most Senate Republicans are expected to be unsupportive of a bill protecting contraceptive access on Wednesday. Understanding a truce proposal for the Israel-Hamas war. The 80th anniversary of D-Day draws veterans and visitors, including President Biden, to France this week.

Will the Senate vote to protect contraception access?

The Senate will vote Wednesday on legislation that would protect access to contraception at the national level. The move by the Democratic-majority chamber is intended to force Republicans to stake out a position on all aspects of reproductive health during an election year. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade this month two years ago, many Republican lawmakers have backed a wide range of abortion restrictions at the state level, and their Democratic colleagues have accused them of wanting to go further. Now they'll ask their colleagues whether the U.S. government protects access to "any drug, device, or biological product intended for use in the prevention of pregnancy." Read more

Breaking down a three-part cease-fire plan

A cease-fire proposal was sold as an Israeli-endorsed deal. But it was President Joe Biden − whose support for Israel in the Gaza war has tarnished his reputation with Arab American voters − who announced it.

It was described as a cease-fire proposal supported by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Yet everything Netanyahu subsequently said about it was a mixed signal.

Agreeing to the plan risks for Netanyahu a revolt by ultra-nationalists who could topple his government's ruling coalition, leaving him vulnerable to legal woes the war has obscured.

The plan contains three distinct phases , starting with a a "full and complete cease-fire," that would last six weeks. During this time, Israel's military would withdraw from Gaza's densely populated areas

The framework is missing a clear solution to the one fundamental issue that both Israel and Hamas have appeared to be completely inflexible on after eight months of fighting: whether any cease-fire plan would be permanent and involve a complete withdrawal of Israel's military from Gaza.

A woman reacts as she embraces a man following Israeli bombardment on al-Bureij while outside the Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on June 4, 2024.

More news to know now

Here's why GOP lawmakers are being quiet about Hunter Biden

After a year and a half of talking about Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings and struggle with drug addiction, Republicans on Capitol Hill have been nearly silent about him since his felony gun trial started Monday. But some Republicans told USA TODAY it's no mystery why they haven't addressed the president's son's trial: They're still focused on Donald Trump's historic conviction last week in his New York hush money case. Read more

A shot in the arm to fight cancer?

Filko Prugo volunteered for a research trial, testing an experimental vaccine for people like him, who carry an extra genetic risk for certain cancers. The vaccine, which the New York resident received four times, will hopefully keep him from developing prostate, breast or pancreatic cancer. If the vaccine works and doesn't cause other safety problems ‒ and so far, it hasn't ‒ it will be tested in more people and over longer periods. He is one of many people this kind of vaccine could impact in life-saving ways. Read more

A year behind and $1.5 billion over budget

Scrubbed launches for Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, built to send a pair of astronauts to the International Space Station, have become a regular event recently. The June 1 launch of the Starliner to transport two NASA astronauts − and former Navy pilots, Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams − to and from the ISS, was halted a few minutes from liftoff and a June 2 launch window bypassed. Now, NASA is looking to attempt a launch on Wednesday morning. Read more

Photo of the day: Remembering through reenactment

D-Day ceremonies, including reenactments, this week mark the 80th anniversary of the launch of "Operation Overlord", a vast military operation by Allied forces in Normandy, which turned the tide of World War II, eventually leading to the liberation of occupied France and the end of the war against Nazi Germany.

Parachutists wearing replica WWII-era paratrooper attire prior to their jump from a Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft chartered and navigated by US crew, on June 5, 2024, at the Cherbourg airport, in Normandy, France.

