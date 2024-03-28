Concorde pilot revisits plane he once flew at Aerospace Bristol

Derek Ellis said the Aerospace Bristol museum is "wonderful"

A former Concorde pilot has revisited the plane he once flew.

Derek Ellis visited Aerospace Bristol to see Concorde 216, which is part of the collection.

The 92-year-old joined the company when it began, working as one of the original captains.

"I've got to pay tribute to the people here - to have built this building around [the plane] to protect it forever is a fantastic thing to do." Mr Ellis said.

Visiting the museum to reminisce on his five years at Concorde had been on Mr Ellis' bucket list.

Speaking about the retired plane he once piloted, he said: "It is just as fantastic as I ever recall it.

"I loved flying it - this was my most favourite airliner to fly."

Derek Ellis pictured flying Concorde 216, which is on display at Aerospace Bristol

He explained that the aircraft's power, speed, handling and image made flying it so enjoyable.

The former pilot, who now lives in Shrewsbury, once flew Elizabeth Taylor to Washington.

He said the Hollywood star was "one of his most favourite passengers".

Elizabeth Taylor was onboard a flight to Washington, piloted by Mr Ellis

Onboard, he invited her to sit with him on the flight deck where he explained everything to her.

"She's a lady who's done everything, and I didn't know whether she would want to be bothered doing anything like that - but she did.

"I felt I had to do a really nice landing for her. I put everything I had into that landing and we didn't feel it even touch the runway, it was so smooth," he said.

Afterwards, Mr Ellis announced that Ms Taylor had landed the plane, prompting clapping and cheering from the other passengers.

"It was a spectacular occasion," he said.

The last Concorde flight arrived at Filton Airport on 26 November, 2003

Speaking about Concorde's retired fleet, Mr Ellis said: "There are no more of them. They're unusual and they're the only airliner to have flown at supersonic speed.

"This was an enormous success and a fantastic aeroplane to fly and to fly in as a passenger."

He hopes that the supersonic flights will return one day.

