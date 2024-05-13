Concord University Upward Bound students visit the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — 40 students from Concord University’s Upward Bound program traveled to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine in Blacksburg, Virginia for a community event on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The community event, held by current veterinary students at the college, involved a variety of activities throughout the entire day such as lectures, club booths for all ages, all-day activities, and demonstrations.

Participating students had the opportunity to listen to the Dean of the College, who talked to them about veterinary studies. Students would have the chance to finish the undergraduate program at Concord University, before continuing to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech.

Photo Courtesy: Concord University

Photo Courtesy: Concord University

Photo Courtesy: Concord University

Photo Courtesy: Concord University

The students were also able to take a tour of the college, enjoy the activities, meet the veterinary medicine faculty, and learn about the programs. The event let the students learn more about ways to improve and protect human, environmental, and animal health.

Services offered by the Upward Bound program are free, and the program helps students in Mercer, Monroe, McDowell, Greenbrier, and Summers counties. The Upward Bound program consists of three parts: the academic year program, a summer residential component, and a residential bridge component.

During the academic year and non-bridge summer session, subjects the students will be involved in include foreign languages, mathematics, composition, laboratory science, and literature.

Activities such as career exploration, study skills, multi-cultural awareness, computer science, and college cross disciplinary activities that help give the students a chance for a successful college entry, as well as tutoring, group and individual advising, and life skills are also available.

