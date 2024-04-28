Concord PD looking for man who allegedly grabbed a middle schooler while walking to school

(KRON) – The Concord Police Department warns residents about a suspect who grabbed a middle school girl when she was walking to school.

A middle school girl was grabbed by a man who attempted to open the door to a parked vehicle as she walked to school at 7:10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police. The assault occurred near Nuala Street and Dartmouth Way. The girl fought off the suspect and reported the incident to her school and the police. The victim was not injured.

According to police, the suspect is described as a shorter white male, 50-years-old with a bald head and heavy build. The suspect may drive a small black sedan.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Stephanie Wilkens at (925) 603-5858.

