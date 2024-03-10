Concord PD arrest two, seize three vehicles, and cite 32 in sideshow operation

(BCN) — Police in Concord arrested two people, seized three vehicles, and wrote 32 citations connected to sideshow activity and reckless driving Thursday night.

Working with Concord and Oakley police during the joint operation, a CHP officer attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle driving recklessly. The vehicle fled from officers and a pursuit led to Fairfield, where the driver was arrested.

Officer on leave after allegedly texting two underage students inappropriate messages

Police said the same night, thousands of dollars in damage was done to a private parking lot from a sideshow in Pleasant Hill.

Police said vehicles seized for reckless driving, or evading law enforcement, are subject to a 30-day hold. Owners can incur costs of nearly $3,000 to have the vehicles released.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.