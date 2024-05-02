Concord man sentenced for hate crimes against Black, Hispanic men

A local man convicted of terrorizing people while driving around in a truck covered in Confederate flags has been sentenced to prison.

Marian Hudak, 52, was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months (nearly three and a half years) in prison and three years of supervised release for committing hate crimes against a Black man and a Hispanic man.

Hudak “willfully intimidated the victims and interfered with their enjoyment of federally protected activities using force or a threat of force because of their race and color,” prosecutors said.

The FBI said Hudak threatened people because of their races and used racial slurs in Concord and Kannapolis over a two-year span. He was convicted of federal hate crimes back in January.

Investigators said in July 2022, Hudak broadcasted racial slurs over a loudspeaker in a Sam’s Club parking lot in Kannapolis. His truck had several flags flying, including the Confederate flag.

Prosecutors said in October 2022, Hudak shouted racial slurs at a Black man and told him to “come here, boy.” Hudak then got out of his car and punched the man’s window multiple times before chasing him home, where he shouted racial slurs and threatened the man.

In December of 2022, the feds say Hudak yelled racial slurs at Black people in downtown Concord.

The FBI said Hudak followed a Black man home after trying to drive him off the road. Feds say Hudak threatened the man and his girlfriend with a gun in their apartment parking lot. He also told a Hispanic neighbor to “go back to your country.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported in January that Hudak was found guilty by a jury on both counts.

“Racially-motivated acts of violence are abhorrent and unlawful, and have no place in our society today,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke. “This defendant, who harbored the KKK flag and Nazi paraphernalia, carried out hate-fueled attacks on a Black man who was merely driving on a public street and a Hispanic man who simply was trying to live in his own home.”

