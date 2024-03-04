Concord man pleads guilty to drug charges

Mar. 4—A Concord man has pleaded guilty to his role in a large-scale cocaine and methamphetamine production ring operating in New Hampshire and Maine, the Attorney General's Office said Monday.

James Towne, 46, pleaded guilty to one special felony count of conspiracy to sell a controlled drug and one special felony count of sale of a controlled drug. He was sentenced in Merrimack County Superior Court to a total of 10 to 20 years on the conspiracy to sell a controlled drug charge.

Towne was also sentenced to a consecutive 8 to 16 years on the sale of a controlled drug charge, with 8 years of the minimum sentence suspended for a period of 36 years, provided the defendant meets certain conditions.

Towne was one of 12 people from three states arrested in 2022 as part of a cross-border investigation into the illegal sales of cocaine and methamphetamine in New Hampshire and Maine.

According to a news release, Towne allegedly supplied multi-pound quantities of methamphetamine to eight others, who allegedly distributed the drug in the Concord and Lakes regions.

The investigation involved local police departments in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, state police in both states, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General.