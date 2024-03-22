Concord man charged with murder after killing friend, deputies say

A 36-year-old man from Concord was arrested in Kannapolis after allegedly shooting his friend to death Thursday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

A family member called 911 just before 1 p.m. Thursday and said that Jonathan Wayne Yancey, 33, had been shot inside a home on Crystal Lane in Kannapolis, deputies said. When first responders arrived, they found Yancey dead from a single shot.

The caller told the sheriff’s office the suspect had left the scene. The sheriff’s office says a Kannapolis police officer found the suspected shooter Thursday and took him into custody.

RCSO identified the suspect as Cody Dewayne Helms, who “goes by the name of Batman,” a family member of the victim told investigators.

Witnesses told deputies that Helms was a friend of the victim, but an argument happened between the two of them just moments before the shooting.

Helms was booked into custody in Rowan County for a murder charge.

