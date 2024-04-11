Concho Valley PAWS finds over 80 dogs at San Angelo home. Here's how to help

Concho Valley PAWS is asking for help after finding over 80 dogs living on a single property. Here's how you can help.

Brandon Seward plays with a dog at the Concho Valley PAWS animal shelter during National Dog Day on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

On Tuesday, April 9, the non-profit in San Angelo was made aware of a situation where these dogs were living at a single residence.

"We want to help, but PAWS is looking to the community for support in this endeavor," the organization said in a news release.

PAWS will begin assisting with veterinary care immediately. Once the animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, the organization will be seeking loving homes for the dogs locally, but also through rescue partners across the state and nation.

"It's imperative that we refrain from judgment on this situation," PAWS Executive Director, Jenie Wilson said. "Everyone's initial interaction with the owners indicates that this situation is not an issue of cruelty or abuse but rather good intentions that led to things getting out of hand."

Concho Valley PAWS is asking for help in three ways:

Volunteers to agree to foster short term as some of these animals will be transported to homes outside of Texas. Monetary donations to help with veterinary care as each animal will cost a minimum of $175 for spay/neuter, vaccination and microchip. Others may require additional medical care based the results of their initial exam and heartworm testing. Donations of dog and puppy food. PAWS prefers donations of Pedigree adult and puppy which is available at Wal Mart and most grocery stores or Sports Mix Adult in the orange bag or Sports Mix Puppy in the purple bag both of which can be found at Tractor Supply. "These foods are affordable and are well tolerated by dogs in transition. Other pet store foods can be too rich leading to gastro concerns."

If you can help, call or text to Jenie Wilson at 325-656-3950 or email jenie@conchovalleypaws.org.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Concho Valley PAWS finds 80 dogs at San Angelo home. Here's how to help