Concessions workers, janitors a large part of Jamestown Civic Center success, director says

Mar. 30—Editor's note: This story and accompanying photo are advertorial content in the 2024 "Community Cheerleaders" special section of The Jamestown Sun. The special section features volunteers in the community.

JAMESTOWN — The concessions workers and janitors are an important part of the Jamestown Civic Center, said Pam Posse, director.

"Our events and the success of the Civic Center would not be possible without their support and dedication to their positions," she said.

Fosse said there are about seven regular concessions personnel on the Civic Center's team. Six of those workers have other full-time jobs, she noted.

"And then they come over to here to work during our events simply because they enjoy it and they want to support the Civic Center and our events," she said. "Three of them frequently use vacation days from their full-time jobs so they can be here to support different events such as the (Class B) girls state basketball (tournament)."

Fosse said people may not realize that during the basketball tournament or other events, those concessions workers may put in 12-hour days or more.

Through concessions, the Civic Center also partners with athletic teams from the University of Jamestown, Fosse said.

"Our No. 1 assistant for concessions are the women's soccer team," she said. "The team that's come in most frequently for large events the last two years has been the women's soccer team. They've worked both boys and region tournaments, division girls state basketball, they'll be working gymnastics.

"They come in and work concessions alongside our team. And then we pay the team directly so it's a fundraising activity for their team as well," she said.

She said although concessions workers are cross-trained, they have their designated area and have worked out a system to get people through those lines "quite rapidly."

She said without those workers, the events wouldn't be as successful as they are.

"Oftentimes, especially with conferences or large athletic events, we're able to offer reduced rates knowing that our concessions stands will provide revenue to the city of Jamestown and the team in concessions are the ones that make that happen," Fosse said.

The Jamestown Civic Center has two full-time and a few part-time janitors.

"You'll often find them here late at night and early into the morning switching events, turning over," Fosse said. "For instance, moving from the circus into a conference or a wedding. So they are as equally vital in the success and operations of all of our events that take place here at the Civic Center."

Fosse said the janitors not only work at the Civic Center but also help other city departments when things slow down a bit. For example, they spent many hours at Frontier Village last summer painting the buildings, cleaning the grounds and making minor repairs.

"They also have helped out with the Forestry Department in trimming trees, mowing lawns and maintaining some of the park areas," she said.