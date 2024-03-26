Concerns voiced in Akron over Dominion Energy’s 30% rate increase proposal

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Dominion Energy customers could soon see a significant jump in their gas bill.

If the increase is approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, customers would be hit with a 30%, or more than $100 per year, difference in the natural gas distribution rate.

Monday, a representative from the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel appeared before Akron City Council to talk about the proposed rate increase.

“I can’t recall in my 25 years that I’ve worked for the consumers that I’ve seen a 30% increase,” said the counsel’s Maureen Willis. “A 30% increase is extremely high, not seen it before and I hope never to see it again.”

To be clear, a distribution charge is what customers pay Dominion to pipe the natural gas to them and is separate from the charge for the actual gas.

More hearings on the potential increase are expected in the months to come. If the rate increase is approved, don’t expect it to go into effect until next year.

The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel encouraged people to write to the state’s utilities commission and voice their opinion on the potential rate increase. A comment can also be made through their website right here.

