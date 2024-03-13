These are the concerns shared by NJ Transit riders opposed to a fare increase

Distrust of the agency’s decisions, requests for changes and in some cases outright opposition to a fare increase proposal were the overarching themes NJ Transit’s board members heard from riders during 10 public hearings last week.

Of NJ Transit’s 750,000 average daily weekday riders, 121 spoke at the in-person-only hearings that were held at 10 or 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays. By comparison, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority held just four public hearings, with a virtual participation option, and had 399 speakers. More than 1,000 individuals sent comments to NJ Transit via email and mail, but it’s unknown when those or the transcripts from the public hearings will be made public.

“I’m pleased to report our efforts were quite successful,” Kevin Corbett, NJ Transit’s president and CEO, told the board at Tuesday’s monthly meeting. “All feedback, regardless of whether it was shared at a hearing or in writing, will be reviewed, considered and weighed equally by NJ Transit’s board of directors before any decision is made.”

But some of those NJ Transit riders who spoke said it seemed like the hearings were designed to limit participation. The hearings are required by law to garner public input on the agency’s proposal to increase fares 15% July 1 and 3% every year forever, the first increase in nine years. For unexplained reasons, the agency chose not to have a virtual option even though it’s offered at regular board meetings, committee meetings and for many NJ Transit news conferences.

“I’d like to resound the alarm that this is a really inadequate way to do public outreach, there is no web option to stream in, we are in the middle of the day, on a work day, on a swamp in the middle of nowhere,” said Greg Woltman at the public hearing held Friday morning at Secaucus Junction station, which serves nearly every NJ Transit commuter rail line and a number of bus lines, but is in a remote section of Hudson County. Riders in that county tend to be concentrated in Jersey City and Hoboken.

Fare increase doesn't guarantee service — cuts still possible

While the fare increase proposal prevents a coming fiscal cliff while avoiding service cuts for fiscal year 2025, the budget doesn’t add service or guarantee no service cuts in the future.

Karin Vanoppen, a Jersey City resident whose family doesn’t have a car, said she is a fan of NJ Transit, but can’t support the fare increase proposal.

“So 15% extra to get what we have now? That just doesn’t sound good to me, I mean, asking 15% and things going to be better, I’d be OK with that, but that’s not what you’re proposing,” she said.

The hiked-up ticket prices would almost rival an Uber or Lyft ride, Vanoppen said, which is an even more attractive option when she tries to visit a family member on weekends and NJ Transit’s service is significantly cut back.

“I’m getting really close to just taking an Uber or Lyft to her house, that’s extra cars on the road, and it just goes completely against what public transportation should be," she said. "I mean, I feel like you’re looking at this as some sort of business, it should be a public service. The easier you make it, the less expensive you make it, the more people will use it.”

Cost-cutting and revenue enhancements

The agency also made $44 million in internal cost-cutting and found $54 million in revenue enhancements to fill the coming year’s deficit.

But some of those “revenue enhancements” will also have an impact on riders’ wallets. Eliminating the FlexPass program, combined with the increase in ticket price, will hike fares more than 40% overnight for those customers, while saving the agency $4 million annually. One-way tickets would also now face expiration after 30 days and could save NJ Transit $25 million. On top of that, riders complained during the hearings that they have to pay for transfers between modes and decipher a confusing bus zoning system that even requires cash for an obscure “override” charge.

Many straphangers questioned the agency’s budget choices, particularly its decision last year to move its agency headquarters to 2 Gateway in Newark, a nearby building that was more expensive than any other commercial building under consideration and a 25-year lease that eclipsed the costs to repair its current headquarters, a building it owns. NJ Transit’s moving costs have already increased $14 million more than anticipated.

“NJ Transit’s proposed fare increases reinforce an ongoing theme of bad decision-making that, frankly, has contributed to the fiscal mess that you are in,” said Mark Bloomberg, a bus and light rail rider. “How can I trust NJ Transit after their poor decision-making surrounding relocating their headquarters in Newark when there were better and cheaper options available?”

Corporate transit fee versus corporate business tax surcharge

Some riders highlighted other pots of money state lawmakers should direct to NJ Transit. One is taking money away from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s controversial $11 billion program to expand the highway and bridge leading to the Holland Tunnel. The other is a corporate transit fee, a 2.5% tax on companies that earn more than $10 million a year, which was proposed by Gov. Phil Murphy in February as a new means of revenue for NJ Transit.

The corporate transit fee alone would not, as proposed, fully cover NJ Transit’s expected deficit in fiscal year 2026. Some, including Assemblywoman Shama Haider, D-Teaneck, advocated for restoring the recently expired corporate business tax surcharge that taxed businesses that earn more than $1 million, and could generate about $1 billion annually, or modifying the new fee proposal to include businesses that earn at least $500 million – whatever it takes to reduce the burden on riders, she said.

David Crisci, a Park Ridge resident who commutes to New York City, noted NJ Transit riders would see a bigger annual rate hike by percentage than the 600 or so companies in New Jersey, like Amazon and Walmart, that would be subject to the 2.5% corporate transit fee.

“A 3% increase per year on us, the lower and middle class that use the transportation system, and only a 2.5% increase on corporations that make $10 million or more? … You still have the chance to not pass this fare increase,” Crisci told the board members in attendance at the Secaucus public hearing.

The board is expected to vote on the proposal at next month’s board meeting.

