Concerns about changes to Baltimore County's rec sports programs

It takes thousands of volunteers to run recreational sports programs in Baltimore County. And they've largely operated the same way for the Department of Recreation and Parks' 75 year history. Now, the county wants to "modernize" the system, so it hired a national consulting firm to suggest some changes. "I think you would struggle to find anyone on a rec council who's in favor of this,” Anthony Hammond, volunteer program coordinator for Perry Hall Boys Youth Lacrosse, told WMAR-2 News. "We weren't asked [about] any of the program implementation - zero,” Paul Amirault, treasurer for the Perry Hall Recreaation Council, said. He’s been a volunteer since 1981. He says using the county’s fields has always been free. That would change under the new plan; recreation councils would be charged to use the fields their taxes pay to maintain.

View comments