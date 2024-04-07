Concerning number of homicides and assaults impact Stockton over the weekend

(FOX40.COM) –Several homicides, assaults, and other crimes were reported to the Stockton Police Department within 24 hours this weekend.

On April 6, the SPD watch commander’s night report revealed that 754 calls were made to police, and a concerning number of severe crimes were reported:

Homicide

• Wood Duck Circle and Quail Lakes Drive: SPD responded to the area of Wood Duck Circle and Quail Lakes Drive for a report of a solo vehicle collision. Upon arrival, officers said they discovered a vehicle on the median and a man in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he was in his early 20s and pronounced dead at the scene.

• 800 Block of Astor Drive, Valley Oak District: Officers responded to a report of a shooting and discovered a 19-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police reported that a 53-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were also stuck and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

• 1000 Block of South Wilson Way, Park District: Officers said they responded to a report of a non-responsive person in the area. Upon arrival, SPD discovered an adult with a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the homicide cases and suspects are unknown.

Assault with a deadly weapon

• Colt Way and Cody Drive, Bear Creek District: A man, woman, and minor (ages 24, 21, and 16) were driving in the area when a suspect intentionally struck their car with a vehicle, according to SPD. No serious injuries were reported.

• 300 Block of South Center Street, Seaport District: SPD said that two men were having an altercation when one of them hit the other with an object before fleeing the scene. The victim, a 56-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital.

• Bianchi Road and Calandria Street, Valley Oak District: Two adults aged 59 and 65 were in the area when they were shot at, according to SPD. No injuries were reported and the suspect fled the area.

No arrests have been made in the assault cases.

Robbery

1. 1700 Block of North Wilson Way, Park District: Police said that a 48-year-old woman was working at a local business when a suspect entered, pointed a silver handgun at her, and demanded property. The suspect fled the scene without taking anything.

2. 6000 Block of North El Dorado Street, Lakeview District: A man and woman (ages 69 and 74) were in the area when armed suspects approached and demanded property, according to SPD. The suspects took property from the victims and fled the area.

No arrests have been made in the attempted robbery cases.

