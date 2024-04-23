Concerned neighbors help police catch sex crime suspect

Editor’s Note: This news story contains details about alleged child sexual abuse. If you know or suspect that anyone under 18 is being sexually or physically abused, call the Texas child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400. To learn more about how to identify signs of child abuse or neglect, click here.

Concerned neighbors helped Wichita Falls police put a man behind bars who was suspected of solicitation of a teen.

Albert Alphonso Edmonds was being held Tuesday in the Wichita County Jail on a total bail of $65,000 for four charges of aggravated assault and one charge of criminal solicitation of a minor-indecency with a child.

Concerned residents helped police nab a suspect accused of sex solicitation of a minor.

According to allegations in an arrest warrant affidavit, police were sent to the area of Brook Avenue and Dayton Street in central Wichita Falls on April 15 to check on a possible child abduction.

Officers learned a visibly upset 16-year-old boy had approached some people attending a nearby family gathering and told them what had happened, according to allegations. Some of the people confronted the suspect.

A woman wrote down the license plate number on the suspect’s pickup, another took a picture of the vehicle and some provided descriptions of the man. The man fled the scene, but police tracked him down and arrested him on an unrelated charge the same day.

The teen told a forensic interviewer at Patsy’s House Children's Advocacy Center he was walking home when he was hailed by a man in a green pickup, according to allegations. He said the man grabbed him and kissed him.

He said the man complimented him and asked to inappropriately touch him.

The affidavit said during a police interview after his arrest, Edmonds admitted being in the area where the incident happened and confirmed he was confronted by a group of people. But he wouldn’t say why.

The charges against Edmonds are third degree felonies, each carrying a prison sentence of up to 10 years for a conviction.

More: Wichita Falls murder suspect dies while awaiting trial

More: Driver charged in death of 1-year-old child

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Concerned neighbors help police catch sex crime suspect