Some concerned about Forest Service plans

Mar. 17—A group of conservationists is sounding the alarm about the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest's plan to remove 17 rivers from Congressional consideration in the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.

The group, which includes American Rivers, Idaho Rivers United and American Whitewater, warns that stripping protections from these rivers will have a domino effect on forests throughout the country, resulting in no rivers being protected in the future.

"The significance nationally of what the Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest has done is something that other forests will look to going forward," said Lisa Ronald of American Rivers. "At this point in time we have the maximum amount of river protection that we will ever have. We will see constant and steady reduction of rivers nationwide and 30, 40 years in the future we will have eliminated all of our protected rivers, when we have warming climate, warming water and reduced fish habitats.

"There is a bigger story here. This particular forest is exemplifying a trend that is detrimental to river protection nationwide and we do not want to see this trend repeated elsewhere."

For the past 35 years, 29 streams and rivers of the Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest were deemed eligible for possible designation for the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968.

Under the new forest draft plan, 88 rivers were looked at for these federal protections. Zach Peterson, public and government relations staff officer for the Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest, said a "robust public" suitability study was done to determine which of those eligible rivers should remain on the list.

"We've identified 12 that really need that high bar of being suitable for inclusion in the Wild and Scenic River Act," which only Congress or the Secretary of the Interior can decide, Peterson said.

"These are the best of the best with outstandingly remarkable values ... and these rivers really make sense to let Congress choose" whether to include them in the act.

The process to pare the list of 88 down to 12, Peterson added, is similar to other processes the agency uses to determine designations such as roadless areas. These analyses involve identifying "outstandingly remarkable values," but also whether it makes sense.

"Is there local support?" Peterson said. "Is it already protected by other protections? Do we need to add this additional layer? All these different factors to make that determination on whether it's suitable."

Peterson said there are already four rivers of the total 1,460 named rivers on the Nez Perce-Clearwater that have been designated as Wild and Scenic, including the main stem of the Clearwater, the Lochsa, the Selway and Rapid River. A segment of the main Salmon River that runs through the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness to Vinegar Creek east of Riggins also has been so designated.

But even the rivers that do not have that federal oversight, he added, are managed with protection in mind.

"We are protecting every river," Peterson said. "We legally have to for multiple reasons" including the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act.

"We have to show that these rivers are going to remain in great condition and we're very concerned about listed species. We have a plan that really is doing everything we can do on our part to protect those fisheries. We are not removing protection — we are identifying the best of the best. ... While we are one of the first forests to go through the suitability process, that in no way affects the protections on those other rivers and we have documented why we're confident in that."

The Idaho County commissioners also have an interest in the proposed Forest management plan. The commissioners recently expressed approval that Cheryl Probert, supervisor of the Nez Perce-Clearwater, removed several rivers from consideration in the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, including the South Fork of the Clearwater.

Skip Brandt, chairperson of the commission, pointed out that these rivers have been under consideration for years with no action from Congress.

"The reality is, the South Fork was put on that list and the only way it becomes Wild and Scenic is by an act of Congress," Brandt said. "Congress has not acted on this for 35 years because it doesn't fit the bill. The critical rivers have already been formally designated by Congress."

Brandt added that "there's nothing wild" about the South Fork.

"It has been dredged, it is not a natural stream any more. It has been modified and it (runs) in the middle of private lands on both sides and it's got a highway the entire length. It's a major corridor for Idaho County."

Brandt was critical of the conservation groups that are headquartered in places like Missoula and Portland but have no permanent connection to Idaho County.

"These people that just love these rivers so much but they don't live anywhere near them, that drives me absolutely nuts," Brandt said.

"They need to stay in their own urban settings and take care of their own backyards and don't come over here and try to screw ours up."

Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.