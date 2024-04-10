Concern over McDonald's plan for Hull bingo hall

Plans to possibly turn a Hull bingo hall into a McDonald's has upset some of the regulars.

The fast-food chain has launched an online survey to gather opinions on building a drive-through restaurant on the Buzz Bingo site in Sutton Fields.

One player says she is worried the hall's closure would mean the end for many elderly people's social lives.

McDonald's said if the restaurant went ahead it could create up to 120 jobs.

Gail Crombie, 80, contacted BBC Look North to voice her concern about the plan.

She said: "It's just about a social life. We all get on together, it's brilliant.

"When you go in it's 'hiya Gail, are you alright?' Even the staff, 'hiya Gail, how's your chest today?' and all this, that and the other.

"We're just like a little family."

The survey ends on 10 April.

A spokesperson for McDonald's said: "We're looking forward to working closely with the community and receiving feedback on our plans.

"We'd like to encourage everyone interested to go to our website and make their views known."

Mrs Crombie added that if the bingo hall closed "the elderly, like me, are going to be stuck in the house".

She said: "I'm going to be stuck in this room with the telly and a book and it's no good.

"You need to keep your old grey matter working."

In a statement, Buzz Bingo said: "The venue on Oslo Road in Hull is open for business as usual.

"Buzz Bingo has a lease agreement in place and we'll continue playing bingo in the Hull community for the foreseeable future."

