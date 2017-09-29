Conan O'Brien, Lin-Manuel Miranda Join #PuberMe Challenge to Raise Money for Puerto Rico

Comedian Nick Kroll has joined forces with Late Show host Stephen Colbert in a unique, celebrity-driven fundraising campaign benefiting the people of Puerto Rico.
Appearing on The Late Show Wednesday, Kroll and Colbert proudly displayed their awkward teen photos and The League star encouraged other celebrities to do the same on social media.
Colbert then upped the ante, declaring that for each famous person who posts an awkward teenage photo while using the hashtag “#PuberMe,” he would donate to relief efforts in Puerto Rico, which was slammed by Hurricane Maria earlier this month.
Kroll said he would match Colbert’s donations.
In response to the challenge, many celebrities have joined in, like Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
I've been waiting all my life for this call.https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf#Puberme #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/nBJSzjrDfO— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 28, 2017
Conan O’Brien posted his.
Hey @nickkroll and @StephenAtHome, this photo was taken the day I replaced— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 29, 2017
David Letterman. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/J1013j4rbr
As did Colbert’s late night TV rival, Jimmy Kimmel.
Hey @NickKroll & @StephenAtHome here’s a photo of me from earlier today #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/TELUdYH43d— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 28, 2017
Actress America Ferrera also got in on the fun.
I'll show you my awkward self for #PuertoRicoRelief @nickkroll @StephenAtHome #PuberMe #GottaKickItUp #17 pic.twitter.com/XX4HJz8jIA— America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) September 28, 2017
So did James Corden.
Hello ladies.... and @nickkroll and @StephenAtHome, I'm James from High Wycombe, England. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/usuL9lH9GJ— James Corden (@JKCorden) September 28, 2017
Sarah Silverman also joined in on the fun.
Yo ma mensches @nickkroll & @StephenAtHome here's some sweet awkward #Puberme for #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/y4JrPr7ekf— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 28, 2017
And it's not just celebrities, as regular folks are bravely embracing the idea.
Liz Russo, a comedian from Pennsylvania, shared her 7th grade school photo on social media.
“I absolutely love it! I would really love to see some more celebrities joining in,” she added. “Puerto Rico needs our help."
Nearly a week after Hurricane Maria left the Caribbean in shambles, Carnival Cruise, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean Cruise ships have headed to the region to assist in relief and evacuation efforts.
The ships will bring supplies, food and clothing to the islands that were hit the hardest, like St. Thomas, St. Croix and Puerto Rico.
