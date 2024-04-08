Con Edison continues clean up after Yonkers fluid spill in Bronx River

Con Edison is continuing cleanup efforts in Yonkers after a company-owned transmission feeder accidentally spilled 1,000 gallons of insulating fluid which leaked into a storm drain leading to the Bronx River on April 1.

The utility company said the non-hazardous fluid did not contain PCBs or benzene, two toxic substances which cause significant health issues, and resembles mineral oil.

No health issues related to the spill have been reported at the time of this story.

Con Edison said the New York Department of Environmental Conservation is assisting with the spill cleanup, starting at the storm drain outfall on Nereid Avenue.

Con Edison said it placed several fluid absorbing booms down the Bronx River from McLean Avenue to Fordham Road in the Bronx to stop the spread of the fluid and prevent further contamination.

The utility company said "significant progress" has been made in the clean up, which will continue through the weekend to remove debris that has accumulated behind the booms.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Con Edison cleans up fluid spill on Bronx River in Yonkers NY