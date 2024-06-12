'A con artist': Man from Ghana sentenced for romance scam that targeted elderly

An immigrant from Ghana who was involved in a romance scam that targeted elderly and recently bereaved people was sentenced Wednesday to 6½ years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Black told 25-year-old Delove Amuzu at a hearing in federal court in Cincinnati that his conduct was “cruel, callous and outrageous.”

Instead of taking advantage of what the United States has to offer, Black said, “you decided to be a con artist.”

Amuzu and others, prosecutors said, victimized dozens of people, draining their bank accounts and in some cases, caused people to lose their life savings. Prosecutors said Amuzu alone victimized at least 16 people. More than $1.1 million in proceeds from the fraud flowed through his bank accounts.

He pleaded guilty last year to money laundering conspiracy. Prosecutors say money was laundered through bank accounts in Ghana.

Amuzu will likely be deported when he’s released from prison.

Prosecutors say those involved in the scheme included people living in Ghana, as well as people like Amuzu, who had moved to the U.S. Amuzu arrived in 2017 with his family, court documents say, in search of a better life.

'Guide to romance frauds'

But prosecutors say that within a year of arriving here, he began participating in the romance scam. Investigators found a “guide to romance frauds” in the Notes app on his iPhone. Prosecutors said he didn’t have a job until after his arrest in 2022, when he was required to seek employment as a condition of remaining out of jail while awaiting trial.

“Fraud proceeds – and not any legitimate employment – appear to be what sustained him through his arrest,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum.

By the end of 2018, investigators at Wells Fargo were questioning him about a $101,000 transfer into one of his accounts.

Prosecutors said he lied about who had deposited the money and why. In an email, he told an investigator the money was “payment of a house” for a woman who “asked me to do a payment to the people she is buying it from.”

Investigators found emails to Amuzu from banks, saying they were shutting down his accounts for fraud. Wells Fargo closed two of his accounts, prosecutors said.

There were also emails from victims demanding their money back.

Fake online dating profiles

Prosecutors say Amuzu and others involved in the scheme created fake online dating profiles using stolen photographs and false information. They would communicate with victims via chats, texts and phone calls, pretending to be interested in a romantic relationship.

Typically, officials said, Amuzu and others would claim to be living outside the U.S. to explain why they couldn’t meet in person.

One victim was a woman in her late 70s. She was asked to send money, as well as three Rolex watches to an online romantic partner she knew as “Christian Coleman.” She spent about $40,000 to buy the watches, which she sent to Amuzu. She also sent a check to Amuzu for more than $74,000.

“Christian Coleman” continued to come up with reasons he needed more money, court documents say, and the woman took out a second mortgage on her home. She ultimately declared bankruptcy. It was estimated that she lost $400,000 to the scheme, and prosecutors say some of that money was sent to bank accounts controlled by people other than Amuzu.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said in a statement that several victims were forced to declare bankruptcy.

Anyone who believes they or a loved one is a victim of such a fraud is urged to call the National Elder Fraud Hotline, 1-833-372-8311.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man from Ghana sentenced for online romance scam