ComSAR responds to Tom Mays Unit for person in need of help

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department’s Combined Search and Rescue Team is out at the Tom Mays Unit of the Franklin Mountains State Park on Saturday afternoon, May 18 after receiving a report about an individual in need of help.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

The Tom Mays Unit is the most widely used portion of the Franklin Mountains State Park and is located off Transmountain Road in Northwest El Paso.

