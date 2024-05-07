Computer Science Could Become Required to Graduate in Louisiana

This article was originally published in Louisiana Illuminator.

Computer science classes might be required for Louisiana high school graduates starting in the 2027-28 school year.

House Bill 264, authored by Democrat Rep. Jason Hughes from New Orleans, passed without objection Wednesday out of the Senate Education Committee. The bill adds computer science requirements for every path to a high school diploma at Louisiana public schools.

Computer science would also be required to receive any award from Taylor Opportunity Program for Students. The TOPS Opportunity, Performance and Honors awards would require students to take one credit of computer science as part of their math or science curriculum or in place of a foreign language.

For TOPS Tech, students can take computer science as one of their math or science courses or as one of their electives.

The option for using computer science to complete graduation requirements would partially begin in the 2027-28 school year.

For those graduating in 2028 and pursuing TOPS Opportunity, Performance, and Honors awards, computer science can only be used in place of the foreign language requirement. The TOPS Tech pathway does not allow for students graduating in 2028 to use computer science to fulfill any of the existing requirements.

Two years ago, then-Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, gained approval for a bill that allowed students to count two credits of computer science instead of a foreign language for TOPS eligibility.

Hughes’ bill now heads to the Senate floor.

