Has compromise been reached on disability pensions for police, firefighters with PTSD?

PROVIDENCE − A potential compromise has been reached in a high-stakes battle over 100% injured-on-duty pay − and tax-free disability pensions − for police and firefighters diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Rhode Island's mayors and town administrators objected strenuously a year ago and again earlier this year to opening any new avenues for their police and firefighters to go out with pensions paying them two-thirds pay, tax free for life. Their main concern: the potentially staggering cost, as befell Minnesota when it opened the floodgates in 2019.

The ACLU of Rhode Island objected to the unseemly prospect of a police officer seeking a higher-paying "accidential disability" pension for the PTSD he or she suffered after fatally shooting an unarmed man, as happened in Arizona.

"I told [the opposing sides] they needed to get together in a room," House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi told The Journal on Monday.

The result is a bill that, Shekarchi says, the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns supports. The League's executive director, Ernest Almonte, confirmed that on Monday and credited Shekarchi, police lobbyist John Rossi and firefighter lobbyist Paul Valletta.

What does the reworked bill do?

Headed for a vote by the House Committee on Municipal Government & Housing on Thursday, the reworked bill (H7464) would add diagnosed "post-traumatic stress disorder" to the list of conditions "presumed" to be a line-of-duty injury, unless disproven.

And perhaps most importantly from a taxpayer point of view, it would limit how long an officer or firefighter could remain on paid, injured-on-duty leave which, under today's rules, could be decades.

As the reworked bill heads to a House committee vote on Thursday, Shekarchi said, "This is very important.

"PTSD is a mental health issue. ... We are seeing it more and more today. We're seeing it in our schools. We're seeing it in our society. We are seeing it in our public safety. Mental health [breakdowns are] a disease that needs to be treated just like any other disease," he said.

What are the arguments?

"I've seen and dealt with a lot of things that normal human beings don't see in their lifetime," said state Rep. Stephen Casey, a Woosocket firefighter, when he launched the unions' campaign last year to add PTSD to the list of "presumed" on-the-job injuries, alongside cancer, heart conditions and hypertension.

Speaking of his own experience, he said: "I've held severed limbs while we move someone onto a stretcher." He grimaced at the memory of "a nine-month-old who had his face torn off by a pit bull."

But Rhode Island's mayors and town administrators objected strenuously.

On April 2, David Bodah, the No. 2 at the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, acknowledged "the rising prevalence of [PTSD] among police officers and firefighters nationwide."

But he also urged lawmakers to heed what happened in Minnesota after it made PTSD a qualifying condition in 2019, before introducing any new benefits in Rhode Island.

As he recounted the history: Minnesota has seen 286 PTSD claims since 2019 − resulting in workers' compensation payouts of $26.1 million, with another $18 million set aside for future payouts on similar claims.

He said the staggering financial consequence in Minnestota underscores "the importance of adequate funding mechanisms" to address the potential impact of any new presumption-related claims on Rhode Island’s 39 cities and towns. The league proposed a "presumption fund" to cover the potential explosion in claims.

But he also spelled out the ingredients for a potential compromise with Rhode Island's politically powerful police and fire unions: a reform of the current injured-on-duty system for municipal employees that allows "individuals to remain out of work indefinitely, as exemplified by cases like the police detective in Warren who retired after 22 years on IOD status."

"While we acknowledge the rising prevalence of [PTSD] among police officers and firefighters nationwide," Bodah said, the current injured-on-duty system "requires significant reform before introducing new benefits."

Conditions built into the new bill

The bill contains what Shekarchi calls a "rebuttable presumption" that PTSD in a firefighter or police officer is a result of exposure to potentially traumatic events in the course of their duties or "the protection or the rescue of human life while off-duty ... unless disproved by a preponderance of evidence."

It requires a diagnosis by a "licensed mental health professional with a master's degree."

The benefits would not be available to a police officer or firefighter if their diagnosis "arises out of any disciplinary action, work evaluation, job transfer, layoff, demotion, termination or similar adverse job actions."

In cases where an individual denied an accidental disability pension has exhausted all appeals, that individual would have 20 days to return to work, apply for a regular, lower-paying pension or, in cases, where the individual has not worked long enough to qualify for any pension, remain on injured-on-duty status until he or she logs enough time to qualify for any pension benefit.

With a reported House-Senate agreement, the Senate Finance Committee is expected to approve a matching bill on Tuesday.

"Look, we as a state, we as a society, we invest a lot of money in our public safety, police and fire," Shekarchi said. "We should. They're our first responders ... and when they're not well, we need to help get them well so they can get back on the job. And that's what this bill does if they're able to."

Almonte does not anticipate a surge in PTSD claims of the magnitude seen in Minnesota, which he attributes at least in part to the 2020 murder of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Should Rhode Island see a large numbers of applications, Almonte said the League can return to the legislature with some numbers to make its case for a "presumption fund" to help the cities and towns cover the cost.

On April 2, state Treasurer James Diossa's office sent lawmakers a letter of opposition to the "automatic" assumption that PTSD resulted from a traumatic experience rendering aid, on or off-duty. Diossa's office had not at that point been asked to do a "pension impact" analysis of the potential cost, and it does not appear one has been done in the interim.

The letter signed by his director of legislative affairs, Robert E. Craven Jr., said it can be difficult to discern whether PTSD is linked to a job-related experience or an unrelated traumatic event.

"Consequently, it is entirely foreseeable – for example – that a military veteran with a [post-traumatic stress injury] from combat experience overseas that is aggravated by a life-saving encounter while employed as a police officer or firefighter would qualify for an accidental disability."

"Rather than expand accidental disability presumptions," he suggested Rhode Island follow the lead of states that have "expanded treatment options for public-safety personnel before they are considered for disability benefits."

