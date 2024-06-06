Compromise between 18th century political rivals created America's jury trial system

Editor's note: This is a regular feature on issues related to the Constitution and civics education written by Paul G. Summers, retired judge and state attorney general.

The Seventh Amendment to the Constitution is straightforward.

It was the seventh amendment of the Bill of Rights. Those rights were ratified by the states about two years after the original Constitution’s ratification.

The Seventh Amendment contains a Preservation Clause and a second clause called the Re-examination Clause.

In federal civil cases, the right to a jury trial is preserved in most cases. Further, under the re-examination clause, no fact tried by a jury would be re-examined by a “…Court of the United States….”

Common law at that time meant civil cases tried by a jury as opposed to nonjury cases.

The Seventh Amendment declares that “(in) Suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury shall be otherwise re-examined in any Court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law.”

The Amendment applies to federal civil cases. It does not apply to state cases where the issues involve state issues. That said, most all states provide for a jury trial in civil cases in their state constitution.

The first clause of the Seventh Amendment preserves the right of a jury trial in most all federal cases. The amendment does not guarantee a jury trial in maritime or patent cases, for example; and a jury may be waived if all parties to the controversy agree.

The monetary amount of the amendment has not been seriously challenged. The Supreme Court has agreed that the minimum number in a jury would be six jurors.

The second clause, commonly referred to as the Re-examination clause, prohibits a judge from overturning a jury’s finding of fact and applies to federal cases. It may also apply to state cases involving federal law or the review of state cases by the federal courts.

As with all of the Bill of Rights, the anti-Federalists believed in states’ rights and decentralization. They strived for more deference to the states.

They were concerned about the central, federal government taking care of individual rights.

The Federalists believed in a strong centralized government.

The anti-Federalists believed that the central government would be too strong under the Constitution. Individual rights would not be protected.

The Bill of Rights was a compromise, and the Seventh Amendment was part of that compromise. That is why the Bill of Rights was ratified only two years after the original Constitution’s ratification.

Americans found compromise in the 1700s. Why not now?

The Seventh Amendment is a good example of a workable compromise by our Founding Fathers. Nowadays, we are politically polarized. But we were polarized back in 1787.

If an entire country can compromise on a constitution and bill of rights in the 18th Century, why can’t we do the same in 2024?

If 51% of Americans favor a rule or even an amendment, possibly 49% may oppose. We need more workable, bipartisan compromises in today’s world.

There are few issues where one can have 100% agreement.

Compromises are the essence of democracy and a constitutional republic like the United States.

We shall continue in the next article with the Eighth Amendment regarding excessive bail. Please continue reading the Constitution. Reading and studying the Constitution truly is time well spent. We always welcome comments from readers.

Paul G. Summers, a lawyer, is a former appellate and senior judge, district attorney general, and the attorney general of Tennessee. Raised in Fayette County, Judge Summers resides in Nashville and Holladay.

