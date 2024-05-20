Completion date for south Charlotte I-485 toll lanes pushed back once again

The toll lane project on Interstate 485 is facing another setback.

I-485 express lanes project

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has moved back its completion date again, saying a large part of the 17-mile stretch is expected to be done by summer 2025.

The work on the lanes started back in 2019. Officials said they’ve changed and added work since then and have also faced pandemic-related issues like worker shortages and supply chain delays. Those setbacks have led to the completion date being pushed back.

Crews still need to complete bridgework for the overpasses at Johnston Road, Weddington Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway. They also need to apply asphalt and install toll equipment.

When the project is finished, one express lane will be open in each direction of I-485 between I-77 and Highway 74 in Matthews.

Crews are also adding an extra lane in each direction between Rea Road and Providence Road, widening the Ballantyne Commons Parkway bridge, building an interchange at Weddington Road in Matthews, and improving the existing interchange at John Street.

