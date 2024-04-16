Completion Date of New Jail and Law Enforcement Center Pushed Back
Completion Date of New Jail and Law Enforcement Center Pushed Back
Completion Date of New Jail and Law Enforcement Center Pushed Back
We rounded up our favorite pieces the singer has worn this year, from her Super Bowl jeans to the yellow bikini she wore in the Bahamas.
The lack of charging infrastructure is a major barrier to entry for those looking to convert gas-powered vehicles to electric. This process is an essential component of fighting climate change, and luckily, it's becoming easier to do so. As of July 2023, the U.S. installed more than 160,000 charging stations throughout the nation, many of which are located in urban centers.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has pronounced the agency's $11 billion, 15-year mission to collect and return samples from Mars: insufficient. "The bottom line is, an $11 billion budget is too expensive, and a 2040 return date is too far away," Nelson said at a press conference. In other words, clear the decks and start over — with commercial providers on board from the get-go.
Tesla stock slipped again on Tuesday, with shares now down nearly 9% since yesterday after the company announced a “more than 10%” staff reduction.
On March 8, a piece of space debris plunged through a roof in Naples, FL, ripped through two floors and (fortunately) barely missed the son of homeowner Alejandro Otero. On Tuesday, NASA confirmed the results of its analysis of the incident.
Show her she's really something special with thoughtful picks from Uncommon Goods, Amazon, Etsy, Walmart and more.
Energy.gov's most recent Fact of the Week shows that some people spend exorbitant amounts of time behind the wheel in traffic.
The Google-owned video platform has announced that it's "strengthening [its] enforcement on third-party apps that violate" its Terms of Service, "specifically ad-blocking apps."
Find a mix of stylish and practical buys for your brother who has it all.
With the fantasy basketball season in the books, Dan Titus looks back at how key rookies performed in the 2023-24 NBA season, and reveals where he'll draft them next season.
The tax deadline for federal income taxes is Monday, April 15, 2024. Here’s how to file your taxes before the deadline and how to get an extension.
Car insurance rates are rising faster than in the last 47 years, and its due to all kinds of reasons including more claims and expensive parts among others
Conor McGregor is set to enter the Octagon for the first time in three years.
This week Arizona reinstated a 160-year-old law that bans nearly all abortions in the state, joining dozens of other states where the procedure is banned or restricted. Here's what else you may have missed in abortion news this week.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
The stories you need to start your day: CDC warns of measles spike, the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 trailer and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Rocket Lab and True Anomaly will attempt to deliver and operate space hardware for the military under intentionally tight time frames, as part of the Space Force’s push to solicit "tactically responsive" space capabilities from commercial companies. Each company will design and build a satellite capable of rendezvousing with other spacecraft in orbit at close proximity, as well as command and control centers for the mission. As part of Rocket Lab’s $32 million contract, it will also launch the satellite with its Electron rocket.
The story of warehouse robotics is a story of attempting to keep up with Amazon. It’s been more than a decade since the online giant revolutionized its delivery services through its Kiva Systems acquisition. As Walmart works to remain competitive, it’s taking a more piecemeal approach to automation, through partnerships with a range of different robotics firms.
Flipboard, a Web 2.0-era social magazine app that is reinventing itself to capitalize on the renewed push toward an open social web, is deepening its ties to the fediverse, the social network of interconnected servers that includes apps like Mastodon, Pixelfed, PeerTube and, in time, Instagram Threads, among others. On Thursday, the company announced it's expanding its fediverse integrations to 400 more Flipboard creators and introducing fediverse notifications in the Flipboard app itself. The latter will allow Flipboard users to see their new followers and other activity around the content they share in the fediverse directly in the Flipboard app.
Another hotter-than-expected inflation reading is fueling investor fears that the Federal Reserve will have to push back the number and timing of interest rate cuts this year.