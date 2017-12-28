Complete list of every full moon in 2018, including January's supermoon

Keep your eyes on the skies for the next full moon as January's first - dubbed the Wolf Moon - will be a supermoon, lighting up the skies on January 2.

Stargazers are in for a treat as January will have two full moons. The second full moon, falling on January 31, is also a supermoon (and, as it will be the second moon of the month, is a blue moon).

The moon is the largest and brightest object in our night sky and has enchanted and inspired mankind for centuries, taking centre stage earlier this year year as it eclipsed the sun on August 21.

Total solar eclipses are a rare breed, but full moons can be admired every month: the next one to grace our skies is due to peak in early January.

Here is everything you need to know about Earth's only natural satellite, from all its different names to how it was formed.

How often does a full moon occur?

Afull moon occurs every 29.5 days and is when the Moon is completely illuminated by the Sun's rays. It occurs when Earth is directly aligned between the Sun and the Moon.

Why do full moons have names?

The early Native Americans didn't record time using months of the Julian or Gregorian calendar. Instead tribes gave each full moon a nickname to keep track of the seasons and lunar months.

Most of the names relate to an activity or an event that took place at the time in each location. However, it wasn't a uniform system and tribes tended to name and count moons differently. Some, for example, counted four seasons a year while others counted five. Others defined a year as 12 moons, while others said there were 13.

Colonial Americans adopted some of the moon names and applied them to their own calendar system which is why they're still in existence today, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

January: Wolf Moon

This moon was named because villagers used to hear packs of wolves howling in hunger around this time of the year. It's other name is the Old Moon.

This January there will be two Wolf Moons - and stargazers will be in for a treat as both will be supermoons.

When two moons occur in one month, the second is called a blue moon. While blue moons typically occur only once every two to three years, this year we will be treated to two moons - the second appearing at the end of March.

The night following the first full moon of the month will see the Quadrantid meteor shower light up the skies, although the moon's bright glare will make it more difficult to spot.

When? January 2 and January 31

February: Snow Moon

Snow moon is named after the white stuff because historically it's always been the snowiest month in America. It's also traditionally referred to as the Hunger Moon, because hunting was very difficult in snowy conditions.

However this year there won't be a Snow Moon - with a full moon occurring at the end of January and another at the beginning of March, we won't see one light up the skies during the year's shortest month.

When? There will be no full moon this month

The full Snow Moon appears red above London's Albert bridge and Battersea Bridge in 2012 Credit: Anthony Devlin More

March: Worm Moon

As temperatures warm, earthworm casts begin to appear and birds begin finding food. It's also known as Sap Moon, Crow Moon and Lenten Moon.

There will be two moons this March, one at the start of the month and one at the end. As in January, the second moon of the month is called a blue moon.