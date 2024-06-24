Complaint over Hutchinson Republican's residency dismissed by election objection board

The Kansas State Objections Board rejected a request to remove a Reno County Republican from the ballot over allegations that he didn't live in the district.

Kyler Sweely filed to compete for House District 102, which includes parts of Hutchinson and is currently held by Democrat Jason Probst. Tyson Thrall is also filed to run for the seat as a Republican.

But two Reno County Republicans, Robin Jackson and Dawn Varney, filed an objection believing the Sweely didn't reside in the home listed on his candidate filings. The pair said they visited the house and observed rooms without furniture, a lockbox for keys on the back door and uncollected mail.

Sweely moved to Hutchinson just days before the June 3 candidate filing deadline and showed the board an electronically signed lease from May 29 and a drivers license confirming his address. Probst criticized his Republican opponents of "district shopping" in a Substack post, speculating that the candidates were recruited to maintain Republican supermajorities as more urban and suburban areas become more favorable to Democrats.

Sweely, who was represented by attorney Ryan Kriegshauser at the hearing, said he had frequently moved before renting the home in Hutchinson.

The prospective state legislator served in the military for five years and was deployed to the Middle East and Afghanistan, and testified that he lived in five states before returning to his home state of Kansas where he worked as a legislative staffer. He also said the lockbox is to let the landlord work on renovations in the home.

Kriegshauser argued that Kansas sets a low bar for residency, pointing to unsuccessful attempts to remove Leah Howell from ballots even though she didn't live in the district she was seeking, but did sign a lease and intended to move prior to filing to run for office.

The Objections Board, which is composed of Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab and representatives from the governor and attorney general's offices, unanimously agreed with Kriegshauer's arguments. With the objection cleared, Sweely will face Thrall in the August primary.

