Complaint: Newberry officials worked behind scene to aid charter conversion efforts

Save Our Schools Newberry, a nonprofit created to oppose the possible conversion of the city of Newberry's three public schools into charter schools, announced Tuesday that it will be filing ethics complaints against elected Newberry officials over possible Sunshine Law violations and possible misuse of government resources.

The organization, through a public records request, obtained text messages and emails from city of Newberry officials as far back as Dec. 11, 2023. The messages and emails, provided to The Sun, show Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe directed city staff to collect data for Education First for Newberry, which is spearheading the conversion efforts, and worked with Assistant City Manager and Chief Financial Officer Dallas Lee to help prepare the group's budget.

Save Our Schools Newberry has filed ethics complaints against elected Newberry officials over possible Sunshine Law violations and the misuse of government resources.

"We believe that this a grave misuse of government resources, time and taxpayer money," said Tyler Foerst, co-organizer of Save Our Schools Newberry, during an announcement on Tuesday afternoon outside City Hall. "The law is clear that government resources cannot be used for political profit."

The first email on Dec. 11 was written by Newberry City Manager Mike New, who, on behalf Marlowe, directed city staff to update enrollment numbers for the city's three public schools — Newberry Elementary, Oak View Middle and Newberry High — specifically a breakdown of the number of students who live in and outside the city limits.

Marlowe received the update on Feb. 22 and forwarded the information to Joel Searby, a board member of the 501(c)(4) Education First for Newberry group, which is behind the "Yes Newberry" conversion initiative. Searby shared that data at a community meeting on Feb. 23.

Emails in December and January also show the involvement of Lee, the Newberry assistant city manager and CFO, who appears tasked with reviewing, editing and updating the budget for the schools.

The first email, on Dec. 19, shows Marlowe forwarding a message to Lee from Andy Binns, who previously worked as a financial director for Palm Beach County Schools. Binns, touted as Yes Newberry's financial expert, also spoke as part of an expert panel during a community engagement meeting on March 26.

The email to Lee appears to imply that an even earlier budget existed.

"Sorry! Here is the latest!" Marlowe wrote to Lee.

The email from Binns to Marlowe the day before says he's "attached the spreadsheet with revisions." It outlines teacher salaries starting at $47,250, and notes that that's about $1,500 more than the 2023 district scale. Binn recommends using a simple percentage breakdown based on teachers' years of service to calculate an "average" salary cost.

Binns also writes that the elementary school looks to be underwater, and that reducing the cost of things such as maintenance and insurance will put the school on a better financial footing.

Weeks later on Jan. 24, Lee writes about a meeting involving a "secret thing."

"I have a meeting coming up about that secret thing we talked about a few weeks ago, with a Charter school attorney and accounting expert. Please send me any questions you would like me to ask during this meeting," Lee wrote.

In a Feb. 22 email from Lee to Marlowe about the budget, Lee writes that he "didn't see PE identified in the plan, but it could be wrapped in with the other teachers." He also notes that he didn't see "school nurses included" in the proposed budget.

Marlowe responds less than 10 minutes later, writing, "We do need nurses, but I don't know that we need three. For now, I want to build a budget that offers everything, and then, we can see where we are and if we need to cut."

Marlowe follows up again almost 90 minutes later, writing that PE wasn't included in the budget and that it will cost $125,000 to pay all of the coaches the same stipend.

"If we want to make that 3% more, it would help maintain the narrative that we are beating SBAC (School Board of Alachua County) across the board," Marlowe wrote.

Lee agrees to add the increase, and then is directed by Marlowe to send the updated information to Searby.

Lee sent the email to Searby with the subject "Re: Latest edition" the morning of Feb. 23, just hours before a community meeting on the charter conversion. It included a link to a "Finance & Budget" file, but it's unclear as to exactly what the file contained.

The emails again show Marlow has played a much bigger role in the Yes Newberry group's charter conversion plan than originally shared. The Sun reported March 21 that documents from the group noted Marlowe was "responsible" for building a core finance and fundraising team, and for helping to create a "target list" of parents to "file and lead each school."

Searby also told The Sun that the group made a "very clear decision he (Marlowe) would not be on the board, he would not be involved in any decision making."

Marlowe responded via text on Tuesday afternoon when asked about the emails and possible ethics complaint.

"I am proud to support parents and teachers in our community who were engaged in doing their due diligence on a complex community initiative. Any attempt to create a narrative that deviates from that simple truth is unfortunate and categorically false," he wrote.

The nonprofit said it also is filing an ethics complaint against Newberry Commissioner Ricky Coleman, who it believes violated the state's Sunshine Law with a group text message on Feb. 29 to Marlowe and other commissioners. The complaint alleges that Coleman's text message discussing the possible charter conversion "directly contradicts the spirit of open government."

"Wow.... so my political demise will be based on how I vote on some school decision. This is getting very problematic. Mr Searby just hung us out to dry. Forget this s**t!!!"

Following months of planning, the 501(c)(4) group Education First for Newberry and the Newberry City Commission held a joint press conference at City Hall on Feb. 16 to launch the initiative to turn Newberry’s three taxpayer-funded schools into charter schools, a process called conversion.

During the announcement, advocates explained how Florida law allows petitioning parents to force a vote from teachers and parents to turn the schools into charters. They cited what they described as failures from Alachua County Public Schools to provide quality education, while suggesting the district is embroiled in “divisive” politics, such as book bans and LGBTQ rights, rather than being student-focused.

In order for the charter conversion to pass, a majority of teachers at each school and a majority of parents whose children attend the schools must vote and support the change.

Ballots are being mailed to parents, per state rules, and will include instructions for completing and submitting a ballot by mail or in person. A self-addressed stamp envelop will also be provided to parents to mail in their ballot if they choose. The school district said mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than April 12 and the school must receive them before the end of the business day on April 16 to be counted.

