Complaint: Nashville police worked to help legislators end oversight boards

A officer retired from the Metro Nashville Police Department filed a 61-page complaint alleging at least two high-ranking officials within the department worked to help get legislation passed in 2023 that abolished community oversight boards in Tennessee.

Those same officials, not named by the Nashville Community Review Board during a special called meeting Tuesday, would be part of negotiations in a potential memorandum of understanding between the review board and Metro Nashville.

Community Review Executive Director Jill Fitcheard said the community deserved to know the nature of the complaint after city attorney Nicki Eke advised the board not to address the allegations, citing the pending investigation that could be corrupted by explaining the details of the complaint.

Board member Mark Wynn, a former police officer, said the complaint, which the retired officer filed with MNPD's office of professional accountability last week, created trust issues.

"No citizen would say, 'Go ahead and negotiate with someone you don't trust,'" Wynn said. "Again, we don't know this is true, but you know, my mind goes to my time working as a police officer ... it just seems to me that anything that comes from inside the police department at this point should be considered fruit from a poison."

In April 2023, Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill, which passed overwhelmingly in the state legislature (67-19), stripping investigatory power from oversight boards in Tennessee. Oversight boards in Nashville and Memphis were transitioned to review boards in the fall, losing their abilities to obtain records prior to the conclusion of an investigation.

Since July 1 when the legislation was signed into law, Fitcheard and the review board have struggled to obtain records from authorities.

Several residents in attendance became restless, shouting obscenities and groaning audibly after Eke repeated her stance the board should not discuss the allegations for legal reasons.

Eke said she had not reviewed the entire document to determine if the complaint was a public record.

Board president Alisha Haddock disagreed with Eke, saying the document was a public record and that Community Review would likely not investigate the complaint as it was not filed with the department and it was named within the complaint.

MNPD's office of professional accountability conducts internal investigations into police misconduct.

Details of the complaint were not discussed as the board shifted gears to discussing the department's memorandum of understanding with MNPD, a document the two sides will soon negotiate to determine Communtiy Review's ability to obtain public records, among other items.

But Haddock and Fitcheard were prepared to discuss the details of the complaint, believing it created more issues ahead of negotiations.

Fitcheard said it would be a conflict of interest if the office of professional accountability conducted the investigation, meaning MNPD would investigate itself over allegations it worked to help legislation to abolish oversight boards.

Fitcheard declined to provide The Tennessean a copy of the complaint citing Metro Legal's involvement and that the complaint was filed with the office of professional accountability.

Eke said discussing details of the complaint could lead to sanctions against the board.

When asked what type of sanctions like criminal or being fired from the board, Eke said "anything" was possible. Nashville's mayor has authority over who is on the board, according to the 2023 law.

Haddock said the office of professional accountability said a third party of its choosing would conduct the investigation. But Haddock remained skeptical a fair third party would be chosen.

She motioned to have Mayor Freddie O'Connell take the lead and appoint the third party.

During board comments, Wynn said he wanted to thank the retired officer for being the whistleblower.

Passing the memorandum of understanding draft Tuesday was the first step the review board took to work through a backlog of 50 cases as it waits to review body camera footage related to complaints.

Board member Joe Brown said it was important to push the draft agreement forward to get to the negotiating table with MNPD and debate whether the MNPD negotiators are appropriate.

"This complaint has made it harder for us to negotiate this contract," Wynn said.

Haddock said MNPD would not be able to include those named in the complaint.

She said the same people who the board was tasked to provide oversight on worked to remove their powers.

"There were a lot days we were on Capitol Hill fighting. It seemed like a fight that we were not going to win. We were outnumbered, and we couldn't understand why, at the time," Haddock said. "But what I want to say is that this complaint that we have in front of us that we received last week, if the allegations are true, and are found to be true, we know why we had to go on Capitol Hill."

