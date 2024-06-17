Competing ballot measures will determine fate of Riverpark special tax

The 6-acre Central Park is a landmark in Oxnard's planned community of Riverpark, seen in 2021. A special tax assessed on Riverpark property owners that pays for parks and other services will be challenged by three ballot measures in November.

Residents of Oxnard's Riverpark community will face a set of competing ballot measures in November that will determine the fate of a special tax that appears on their property tax bills.

The scenario involves familiar foes: Aaron Starr and the city of Oxnard.

Three of the four initiatives, with Starr as a proponent, would modify or eliminate the tax. The fourth is a city-sponsored measure announced late Friday afternoon that would keep the tax in place as is.

Starr, a city resident, has successfully spearheaded prior ballot measures and lawsuits over the years, including ones that established stricter City Council term limits, abolished certain fees on utility bills, altered how city meetings are conducted and other matters.

At the heart of the Riverpark measures is a so-called Mello-Roos tax levied on residential and commercial properties inside what's known as Community Facilities District No. 5. The tax district was established in 2005 as the master-planned community at the city's north end was being developed.

The special taxes pay for a variety of public services within district boundaries, including maintenance of parks, landscaping and sports fields, flood and storm protection, school grounds upkeep and police protection.

The trio of initiatives supported by Starr, which would repeal or modify the tax, have already gathered enough verified signatures to appear on the Nov. 5 ballot.

On Tuesday night, the city council will hear a consultant's report on the matter and decide whether to send the Oxnard-sponsored measure to November's ballot.

Starr said he expects the city to say Riverpark residents agreed to the tax when they bought into the community.

"My argument is: sure, but we have a right to amend that agreement," said Starr, who leads the grassroots group Moving Oxnard Forward.

Starr doesn't live in Riverpark but said he has friends there who asked him to help with the initiatives.

City Manager Alex Nguyen said the tax pays for Riverpark's special amenities — nicer parks, nicer landscaping and enhanced police services, for example — that the rest of the city doesn't have.

"If they are fooled by him and one of these measures passes," Nguyen said, "the quality of amenities in their rather nice neighborhood is going to be diminished."

How much is the tax?

Some Mello-Roos taxes, including those in Oxnard, go toward paying off bonds for infrastructure projects such as a freeway interchange, for example. Those taxes go away when the debt is paid off.

Others, including those in Community Facilities District No. 5, or CFD No. 5, are established in perpetuity.

The city's most recent annual report for the district, published in December, shows $3.26 million had been levied on 1,898 parcels for the fiscal year that ends June 30.

The amount that residents in the Riverpark district currently pay is significantly less than they could be taxed under formal rules, a wrinkle that is relevant to the ballot initiatives.

For single-family residences, the tax is based on size and whether the home is attached or detached.

At the low end of the range, the tax charged in the current fiscal year for an attached single-family residence smaller than 1,400 square feet was about $1,052. At the high end, a detached home totaling 2,300 to 2,799 square feet was taxed at roughly $2,192.

Those numbers are roughly half of what's allowed on paper. The Riverpark district allows for a maximum tax rate that goes up every year by 2 to 5%, depending on inflation.

For the same two homes, the current maximum allowed rates would be $2,099 and $4,376, respectively.

Affordable residences in the district are assessed at a flat rate per unit. Some 249 affordable units were assessed at about $383 apiece for the current fiscal year, the annual report shows, a number also about half the maximum allowed.

Non-residential property is taxed based on square footage.

What would the Starr initiatives do?

The trio of initiatives brought by Starr would change the tax structure.

One of the measures, which the city has named "Repeal of Community Facilities District No. 5 (Riverpark) Special Taxes," would do what the title says: repeal the special tax altogether, Starr said.

A second initiative, which starts with the wording "Reduction of the Maximum Special Taxes That Can Be Imposed," would reduce the maximum tax rate to about half of what's currently allowed on paper, or roughly what property owners are currently paying, Starr said.

Formal rules would allow the city to essentially double the tax rate property owners now pay without a vote of residents, he said.

The second ballot measure also allows the maximum tax to continue going up with inflation each year, Starr said.

The third measure, "Limitations on Uses of Special Taxes" in the district, would restrict how the funds can be used. Riverpark residents pay regular property and sales taxes like the rest of the community, Starr said, so the measure says the special taxes should only go toward city services above and beyond standard levels.

Police services, for example — currently charged to the district as overtime pay — would be kept to a single officer and exclude overtime pay. Maintenance for Rio School District sites that are part of a joint-use agreement with the city, which include fields and a gym used for youth sports, wouldn't be covered by the CFD No. 5 tax.

The limitation measure would also cap administrative costs for the tax district at $100,000 a year, with annual inflation adjustments. For the current fiscal year, administrative costs and fees are pegged at about $415,794, the city report shows.

Starr said the three initiatives are written so a single measure or a pair could take effect on its own if they don't all pass.

In addition to Starr, proponents Alicia Percell and Daniel Wolkenfeld submitted the ballot measures to the city, according to the city attorney's office.

In 2018, residents of Oxnard's Seabridge community overwhelmingly passed three ballot measures that lowered assessments for their community facilities district and limited how the revenue could be spent.

The Riverpark initiatives, like the Seabridge measures, would require a simple majority to pass.

City drafts own measure

Nguyen, the city manager, said the three ballot measures are typical of Starr's "cleverness in his deceitfulness," saying his actual goal is "simply to erode the city's taxes."

Mello-Roos taxes, provided for in state law for decades, are largely misunderstood, he said.

"When you go to build a large, brand-new neighborhood in a city," the special taxes are typically set up almost like financial infrastructure, Nguyen said, "to pay for amenities in a nice, master-planned neighborhood."

Everyone who buys property in such a district signs a document saying they're aware of the additional Mello-Roos tax. The money goes toward the neighborhood's enhanced features, he said.

Riverpark's creation required that additional schools be built to educate kids living in the new community. Overtime police costs are due to services being enhanced in the district, Nguyen said. Officers are roaming in the geographic location and some calls get a much faster response, he said. Parks and landscaping are maintained at a higher level.

"He's trying to deceive the people who live in Riverpark that they can do this and everything is going to stay the same," Nguyen said. "I'm not sure what planet he's on, but that's not going to happen."

Around 4:45 p.m. Friday, the city sent out notice of its amended council agenda, which includes the proposed fourth measure the city is sponsoring.

The measure, dubbed “City-Sponsored Community Facilities District No. 5 (RiverPark) No Tax Increase, Public Safety, Neighborhood Services Measure," can be sent to the November ballot with a vote of the City Council.

The city's measure would "continue current funding" for the special tax district to maintain various services, the proposed ballot language says.

The council will also hear a consultant's report on the three initiatives spearheaded by Starr.

The $10,000 report from Russ Branson Consulting lays out expected impacts. Because the Mello-Roos district's total budget is bolstered by prior-year surpluses, the actual financial impact would be larger than the annual amount imposed on taxpayers, the report says. In the current fiscal year, for example, a credit of nearly $722,000 boosts the budget to nearly $4 million, rather than the $3.26 million levied.

Branson's report covers various outcomes depending on which measures might pass. If the special tax were repealed, the city would likely choose not to backfill the lost funding from other sources, resulting in "substantial reductions" in maintenance and services currently provided in the Riverpark tax district, the report said.

The Oxnard City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers, 305 W. Third St.

Gretchen Wenner is the breaking news and city editor at the Star. She can be reached at gretchen.wenner@vcstar.com.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Competing ballot measures will determine fate of Riverpark special tax