Competency hearing set for man accused of killing Belmont University student Jillian Ludwig

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The family of a murdered college student fears they may never see justice.

On Wednesday, April 3, the man accused of shooting a Belmont University student in an Edgehill park appeared in court. However, the case is complicated and may never go to trial.

That’s because three doctors previously found the suspect incompetent to stand trial, and now it could happen again.

On Wednesday, Shaquille Taylor appeared before a judge via video conference. During his time before the judge, the state and Taylor’s defense went back and forth to set up a competency hearing.

“You have them typically when you’ve got maybe competing expert witnesses where one is saying, ‘Yeah, he’s competent,’ and the other one is saying, ‘No, he’s not,'” explained Kevin Kelly, a Tennessee lawyer.

Like many others, Kelly has been following this case closely

Taylor is accused of shooting and killing Belmont University student Jillian Ludwig. She was hit by a stray bullet while walking in an Edgehill Park.

Soon after, the case garnered national attention after it was revealed that Taylor was a repeat offender. His last case was dismissed after three court-appointed doctors ruled he was incompetent to stand trial.

“The general public in large feels like somebody’s getting a free ticket,” Kelly explained, but he added that judges don’t make the decision lightly.

So, News 2 went digging to find out what played a part in his previous diagnosis.

Court documents show Taylor’s mother testified before the court, stating her son developed pneumonia at birth, which led to a brain infection causing him to be diagnosed with an intellectual disability as a child.

“Mr. Taylor, from what I understand, his incompetence is born out of an organic kind of brain injury, something that has kind of followed him since birth. What you’re looking for in a situation like that is can this person be trained to become competent,” said Kelly. “Competency is a moving target. You can be found competent at one time and then incompetent at another. Somebody is rarely found incompetent and then later on they are found to be competent, especially due to the reasons Mr. Taylor was originally found incompetent.”

Ludwig’s family sent News 2 the following statement after Wednesday’s proceedings:

Matt and I are seeking justice for our daughter and hope and pray that Taylor will be found competent to stand trial and finally be held accountable for his crimes. Jillian was murdered by Taylor while taking a jog in a community park in the middle of the afternoon. She did nothing wrong and was in the prime of her life, with big plans for her future. Taylor is a dangerous and violent repeat criminal, and his brutality cost Jillian her whole life. At just 18 years old, she was robbed of her future and we were all robbed of her. She would have made the world a better place and our family is completely heartbroken and devastated by her senseless loss. It is time for Taylor to be held accountable. If he is competent to load a gun and fire a gun, and even tamper with the evidence, he is certainly competent enough to stand trial and face the consequences. We are hopeful the prosecutors will be able to demonstrate his competency at the hearing and the judge will bring this case to trial. Jessica Ludwig, Jillian’s Mother

Taylor is set to go for a competency hearing on May 1.

