Company: Worker still unaccounted for after pipeline blast

PARADIS, La. (AP) — An evacuation near a pipeline fire in south Louisiana was lifted Friday but a worker missing since the night before remained unaccounted for.

St. Charles Parish authorities said the fire had significantly diminished by midday at the Phillips 66 pipeline station. A company statement said flow to the pipeline, which carried liquid natural gas components, had been blocked but product still in the line continued to burn. It was unclear when it would burn out.

Authorities began getting calls about a fire and explosion at the site at 6:42 p.m. Thursday. Six people were working at the site at the time. Two contract workers were hospitalized. The missing worker was a Phillips 66 employee.

A helicopter was being brought in Friday to help search for the unaccounted worker, the sheriff said.

The pipeline extends from Venice, at the southeastern tip of Louisiana, to Paradis, west of New Orleans, the company said.

An evacuation affecting about 60 homes was lifted. However, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said people would need proof of residence to return to the area.

Part of Louisiana Highway 631 near the site remained closed.