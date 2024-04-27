Company truck shot into: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A business had a company truck that was shot into Tuesday, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile Police identify Prairie Avenue homicide victim

The release said officers were called to Chips Auto Glass on Thursday around 10 a.m. for an incident that happened on Tuesday, April 23.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

When officers got to the business they found that one of the company trucks had been shot into on Tuesday, according to the release.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.