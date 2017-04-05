Company replaces employee IDs with microchip implants

Mike: Idiot Democrats are shooting themselves in the foot...as usual! GOOD! Force us to implement the Harry Reid Nuclear Option to get Judge Gorsuch on the bench! Once implemented, we will use it to put ANOTHER Judge who follows the Constitution when 84 year old, senile and already routinely missing meetings, Justice Ruth Ginsburg either is MEDICALLY RETIRED or kicks the bucket! With the Nuclear Option, you Democrats can cry all you want! But if you IDIOTS had NOT forced the nuclear option, you could have at least TRIED to negotiate for a judge to replace ultra liberal socialst Ginsburg! SO THANK YOU DEMOCRATS! Thanks Chuck U and a special thanks to One Eyed Harry Reid! GOOD!