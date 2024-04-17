Company proposing solar farm, south of Kuna, hosts community open house

TechCrunch

In one of the latest developments, Danish company Flatpay, which builds payment solutions for small and medium physical merchants like shops, restaurants and salons, has raised €45 million ($47 million) led by Dawn Capital. On the technology side, it has matched its target customer size with the unit economics of its payment solutions to come up with very basic, flat fees (hence the startup's name) of 0.99% for terminal transactions and 1.49% for POS purchases.