The companies that tried the four-day week and failed

If you’ve recently spent hours on hold to HMRC, your GP or almost any other state-run entity, you will likely have concluded that there is room for improvement. Yet questionable efficiency hasn’t stopped a series of public sector outfits pushing for a four-day work week – while remaining on full pay.

This week, that push has continued apace: the 4 Day Week Campaign and think tank Autonomy – run by University of Brighton alumnus Will Stronge – has announced the launch of ‘4gust’, a month-long trial to run throughout August that will allow public (and private) sector employees to shed a day of work per week for that month, again without a dip in salary.

The campaign’s “mini manifesto” also calls for all political parties to endorse a “Working Time Council”, in which trade unions and industry and business leaders coordinate on policy ahead of this year’s election. All this, during what the Institute for Public Policy Research recently called “one of the most challenging contexts in terms of public services … since the Second World War.”

It’s the latest step in a movement that seems to be paying scant regard to customers and taxpayers. In December, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs submitted a petition to begin a four-day trial; inspired, presumably, by the one conducted by South Cambridgeshire District Council, which concludes this month after lasting over a year. While the Government says it “has no plans to implement a four-day working week in the Civil Service, and we have recently issued guidance to local councils to suspend any of these working practices where they have begun,” this has done little to curtail their trial.

A warning from the TaxPayers’ Alliance that rolling this out across the public sector will cost some £30 billion per year, appears to have fallen on deaf ears. In a letter to the Cabinet Office in February, the general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services union, the largest union representing public sector workers went even further by requesting a “significant shortening” of their hours alongside a pay rise and more annual leave.

Social experiment

Momentum for the four-day week has been building in the UK since a team of social scientists at the University of Cambridge published the results of a six-month trial last year. Following the experiment, which involved 61 companies, 92 per cent of participants said they intended to keep the reduced working pattern (though less than a third confirmed the change had been made permanent); 71 per cent of employees self-reported lower levels of burnout, and 57 per cent fewer members of staff left the companies in question compared to the same period over the previous year. Company revenue “barely changed,” they reported – yet only 23 organisations provided financial data, around a third of those involved.

Though the largest trial to date, its 2,900 respondents – compared to the 36.8 million jobs then in the UK – were but a fraction of the breadth and scope of working Britain, but the results have proved compelling enough that 12 per cent of UK companies plan to institute a four-day work week this year, according to a survey by Startups, a small business advice platform. Last month, Germany began its own six-month trial, too.

The bottom line

Britain is now locked in a battle: work-life balance, or the bottom line. When Mark Roderick, the chief executive of Allcap, an engineering and industrial supplies firm, joined the Cambridge trial, the intention was to “give a nice time to the staff we’ve got, not actually expand our wage bill”. Roderick “knew from the start that four days was always going to be too much,” so allowed employees to work nine days out of ten, with cohorts taking their day off on alternating weeks, but “we struggled,” he says. “We had enough people for holidays and sickness prior to the project. But when you add in the nine day fortnight … we effectively just didn’t have enough resources to cover things.”

Having people take off a day midweek, and return to their colleague being off – plus the usual mix of reasons for being out-of-office – left people playing a serious game of catch-up, he adds, and “it just became a bit self-defeating, in a way, because the idea was to go away and have a break”, not return to a significantly larger workload than before. “It was getting too complicated.”

In two of his five departments, the nine-day fortnight remains, but the rest of the company has returned to regular working patterns. Allcap is testament to the fact that while workable for some roles, four-day schedules simply aren’t an option in others; a policeman and a social media manager are not subject to the same time pressures or responsibilities. And expecting businesses (or indeed taxpayers) to continue paying staff in full, plus additional staff where needed to cover the gaps, is not an option for most.

Power shift

The upswing in momentum for four-day weeks and flexible working peaked during the Great Resignation, says Alastair Woods, a partner at PwC’s People and Organisation consulting practice, with companies throwing any benefits they could at staff to keep them. Now, while there remains “a lot of noise” around four-day weeks, “the power shift has changed,” he says. The tide is increasingly turning against employees wanting to work flexibly (even over five days), with a judge in January throwing out the case of a Financial Conduct Authority staffer who took her employer to a tribunal following their refusal to allow her to work from home. Meanwhile, a three-month Tube fare-cutting pilot has begun on Fridays, to try to boost passenger numbers that still remain far below pre-Covid levels.

Woods says staff can talk to their firms about flexibility if they have specific requirements, but “it feels too simplistic to say, we need a four day workweek; [it] is the answer to all our problems.”

Colin Bryce runs Cobry, a software firm, which brought in the four day week over two years ago. It is a hit among staff – particularly Gen Z colleagues, he says – but “has it worked 100 per cent as I would have liked? Probably not,” according to Bryce, who adds that making staff work patterns coalesce without hitting efficiency or economic output “can be like Jenga”. On work-life balance, there are benefits, he says, but as for the company coffers, “it’s far from ideal. It’s a very complicated thing to do.”

‘We must not generalise’

Wim Naudé, a visiting professor of technology, entrepreneurship and development at RWTH Aachen University, points out that research from larger cohorts over longer time frames than Cambridge’s study have come to vastly different conclusions about working 80 per cent of the week. A 1998 paper found that in Japan, which shortened its working week from 46 to 30 hours, “productivity did not increase enough to compensate, and economic output between 1988 and 1996 was 20 per cent lower than it otherwise would have been.” France also reduced working hours in 2000, from 39 hours weekly to 35, with an assessment later concluding that workers were no happier as a result.

The push for work-life balance was immortalised a century ago with the invention of the weekend, with Henry Ford among the first employers to institute a five-day working pattern for his staff in 1926 (the UK equivalent came via John Boot, in 1933). Given that in 1890, the average US worker was racking up 100 hours weekly, the move to a 44-hour week (later reduced to 40) with no reduction of costs was an easy hit, with the idea being that staff would return invigorated on a Monday morning.

Naudé says that lopping an extra day off our current total will not, as workers have been told, be a panacea: that bottlenecks and labour failures (such as airport queues) will rise if a mass four-day rollout comes, and that such a pattern “may discriminate against older workers who may not have the same good health and energy as younger colleagues to do all their work in four days rather than five.” He points out too that shifting workers onto varying patterns will mean their days off don’t align, leading to a loss in social relationships. “There is no one-size-fits all,” when it comes to flexible working, Naudé adds, warning that we must “be careful not to generalise and call for economy-wide applications”.

‘It really started to backfire’

Unless individual jobs are redrawn to account for a four day week, or automation is brought in to plug the gaps, a shortfall appears inevitable – and employees may end up paying the price too. That was the case for Jeanette Forder, who asked for a four-day week (with the requisite reduction in pay) in her role as a senior HR business partner at the Civil Service four years ago. Attempting to shrink her schedule “actually made it really stressful for me. The whole idea of working four days a week to get work-life balance really started to backfire.”

There was no acknowledgement that her five days could not be compressed into four, and she was often asked to work on what should have been her day off at the last minute, she says. Add to that “the Civil Service has a bit of an illness around meetings” – making trying to hit deadlines “almost impossible” – and Forder “started to resent work,” she remembers. “I actually found myself feeling really anxious, really low mood, low motivation, low energy and started to be really intolerant.”

As such, she finds the prospect of their rolling out a four-day week while staff retain the same pay packets “absurd” given “everything suggests that right now they struggle to do the work that is required … I really can’t see how they can deliver a good service, the service that the customers need in this country, on a four-day working week.” (In a statement, Esther McVey said: “The public rightly expects those delivering our public services five days a week... We will not be allowing a four day week, we are not a part-time Government.”)

Forder believes this push for four days is “another thing” that has come from the Public and Commercial Services Union, who try to “rattle sabres and argue with the Government”. They maintain that this “is for the benefit of the staff, but it will be something else that would leave the Civil Service open to severe criticism by the general public,” she thinks. “This is public money that’s being used.”

Resentment seems inevitable: between taxpayers and the four-day public sector workers, and the four and five-dayers within organisations themselves. Covid has undeniably changed things, says Woods, and the working patterns of old may never return to quite how they were. But the wholesale cutting of a fifth of Britain’s work week remains “too blunt an instrument”.

